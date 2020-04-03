Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market – Global Industry to Witness Significant Increase in Demand During 2025

Automated X-ray inspection, or AXI, is a technology that uses X-rays to examine the features of a printed circuit board, semiconductor package, or power module that are hidden from view and therefore cannot be captured by automated optical inspection (AOI), which uses visible light as its source.

The Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI).

This report presents the worldwide Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Test Research Inc. (TRI)

Nordson

Saki Corporation

Goepel Electronic

ViTrox Corporation

Viscom

Omron Corporation

Scienscope

Techvalley Co., Ltd.

Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Breakdown Data by Type

2D AXI

3D AXI

Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Australia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

