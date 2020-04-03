Automotive Coatings Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2027

A recently compiled report of XploreMR, titled “Automotive Coatings Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018-2027,” gives a comprehensive analysis on the automotive coatings market worldwide. Size of the automotive coatings market has been evaluated for the historical period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2018-2027), and has been delivered in terms of value (US$ Bn) and volume (tons). The report also offers a detailed analysis and forecast on key segments and the competitive landscape of the automotive coatings market.

Chapter 1 – Global Macro-Economic Indicator Assessment Outlook

This chapter gives an exhaustive assessment on the macro-economic indicators that impact growth of the automotive coatings market. Analysis on the global coatings industry as well as the global automotive industry has been taken into consideration and their ripple effects on the automotive coatings market have been studied.

Chapter 2 – Automotive Coatings Market Executive Summary

A succinct summary of the automotive coatings market has been offered in the second chapter of the report, which gives a synopsis of key findings in the market, along with information on the industry’s structure. Opportunity assessment for companies operating in the automotive coatings market has been given with the aid of Wheel of Fortune. Mega trends impacting growth of the automotive coatings market have also been highlighted in this chapter.

Chapter 3 – Automotive Coatings Market Overview

The report offers a concise overview of the automotive coatings market, which includes an introduction to the market, along with a definition of the target product – automotive coatings. A systematic breakdown of the automotive coatings market has been offered in this chapter, which implies scope of the research involved. Size of the automotive coatings market has been evaluated in terms of volume (tons) as well as value (Bn), and forecast on the automotive coatings market has been offered for the period between 2018 and 2027.

Chapter 4 – Coating Production Outlook

This chapter gives a brief information and on the coating production outlook at a global scale. Impact of the production and demand trends on growth of the automotive coatings market has also been in this chapter.

Chapter 5 – Automotive Coatings Market Associated Indicators Assessment

Key associated indicators with the automotive coatings market have been assessed in detailed in this chapter. Important market dynamics, which include key trends and drivers, challenges, and restraints have been highlighted and analyzed in detail. A detailed study on the supply chain of the automotive coatings market has also been included in this chapter of the report.

Other aspects analyzed for the automotive coatings market in this chapter include cost breakdown, pricing strategy of manufacturers, and raw material cost breakdown. Additionally, forecast factors and forecast scenario of the automotive coatings market have been included in this chapter to understand future prospects of the market.

Chapter 6 – Automotive Coatings Market Analysis & Forecast

In-depth analysis and forecast on the automotive coatings market has been offered in the sixth chapter and its sub-sections. The analysis has been done on the basis of key segments identified in the report, based on resin type, coat type, technology, vehicle type, and region. Imperative numbers such as historical and forecast size of the segments in the automotive coatings market have been rendered in this chapter.

Volume and revenue comparison, Y-o-Y growth comparison, and market share comparison of all the market segments has been delivered in the report. The automotive coatings market has been assessed regionally as well as on a country-level. Key regions analyzed in the automotive coatings market include Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, and North America.

Chapter 7 – North America Automotive Coatings Market

This chapter gives a succinct introduction to the automotive coatings market in North America, along with a detailed analysis and forecast on regional trends impacting the market growth. Key countries assessed in the North America automotive coatings market are the U.S., and Canada, and value & volume forecast on the automotive coatings market in these countries have also been delivered in this chapter.

Chapter 8 – Latin America Automotive Coatings Market

A concise introduction to Latin America automotive coatings market has been offered in the eight chapter of the report. This chapter offers an accurate forecast on the automotive coatings market in the region in terms of volume and value. Key countries studied under the Latin America automotive coatings market are Peru, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. The automotive coatings market in Latin America has also been assessed on the basis of resin type, coat type, technology and commercial vehicle.

Chapter 9 – Europe Automotive Coatings Market

This chapter gives a succinct introduction to the automotive coatings market in Europe, along with a detailed analysis and forecast on regional trends impacting the market growth. Key countries assessed in the Europe automotive coatings market are the NORDIC, BENELUX, the U.K., EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Rest of Europe, and value & volume forecast on the automotive coatings market in these countries have also been delivered in this chapter.

Chapter 10 – Japan Automotive Coatings Market

Japan’s automotive coatings market has been comprehensively assessed in this chapter, and detailed analysis on key trends impacting growth of the market in the country has been offered. Volume & revenue comparison, Y-o-Y growth comparison, and the market share comparison of all the key segments assessed in the Japan automotive coatings market have been delivered in this chapter.

Chapter 11 – APEJ Automotive Coatings Market

An introduction to Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) automotive coatings market has been offered in the eight chapter of the report. This chapter offers an accurate forecast on the automotive coatings market in the region in terms of volume and value. Key countries studied under the APEJ automotive coatings market are South Korea, ASEAN, China, Australia & New Zealand, India, and Rest of APEJ. The automotive coatings market in APEJ has also been assessed on the basis of resin type, coat type, technology and commercial vehicle.

Chapter 12 – MEA Automotive Coatings Market

This chapter gives a quick introduction to the automotive coatings market in the Middle East & Africa (MEA), along with a detailed analysis and forecast on regional trends impacting the market growth. Key countries assessed in the MEA automotive coatings market are the Turkey, South Africa, GCC countries, and Rest of MEA, and value & volume forecast on the automotive coatings market in these countries have also been delivered in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – Automotive Coatings Market Competitive Assessment

This weighted chapter of the report offers a detailed assessment on the automotive coatings market’s structure, along with a dashboard view of all the key companies profiled in the report. A company share analysis on the automotive coatings market players has also been offered in this chapter. In addition, a footprint matrix on the market players profiled in the report has been offered, and the presence of these automotive coatings manufacturers has been depicted with the aid of an intensity map.

Chapter 14 – Automotive Coatings Market Company Profiles

Key companies profiled in the automotive coatings market report include PPG, AkzoNobel, The Sherwin-Williams Co., RPM International Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., and Axalta Coating Systems, BASF Coatings, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Behr Process Corp., Benjamin Moore & Co., and Nippon Paint (USA).

