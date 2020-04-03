Batch Peelers Market 2019 | Analysis of New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Reports and Future Scenario

Batch peeling is a cost-effective and simple way of peeling potatoes, carrots and other root vegetables. Batch peelers are equipment designed for mechanical vegetable peeling. Generally, commercial batch peelers are made from stainless steel and offer high capacity and production. For peeling purposes, batch peelers are equipped with silicon carbide abrasives. Batch peelers come under the umbrella of food processing equipment. As the global population continues to expand, food processors will strive to improve productivity. Furthermore, the food processing industry is the key link between agriculture and manufacturing. In developing economies, such as India, Brazil and ASEAN etc., i contributes significantly to the overall GDP. Consequently, a positive outlook is being foreseen for the batch peelers market.

Further, to cater to the growing demand, food processors will require significant changes to be made to the product line and supply chain. Aforementioned factors will play a vital role in the outlook for the batch peelers market. This study analyzes trends related to the share of processing potatoes in the long term on the back of increased development of various potato products, subsequently, backing the growth of the batch peelers market.

Global Batch Peelers Market: Market Dynamics

The global population is growing and so is the economy, resulting in greater demand for food and beverages. This is driving the growth of the batch peelers market. Batch peelers are an area where there is considerable potential for technological innovation. Some countries’ per-capita consumption of salty snacks, such as potato chips, is still behind the global average, which will proliferate opportunities for batch peelers market’s growth. Other factors, such as continued urbanization and growth in the number of fast food restaurants, are expected to remain foremost contributors to the consumption growth and new sales of batch peelers.

Product development and innovations in batch peelers have taken a back seat owing to lack of investments and incentives. Change in consumption patterns, compelled by quality and variety of food products, will pose further challenges to the demand for batch peelers. Additionally, ambiguous food regulations and cost of compliance are likely to restrict the growth of the batch peelers market. However, according to industry sources, many potato processing machines, including batch peelers, only run from mid-August to late March, as a result of inadequate storage facilities and a limited supply of suitable fresh potatoes.

Global Batch Peelers Market: Market Segmentation

The global batch peelers market can be segmented on the basis of capacity per cycle, material and regions.

On the basis of capacity per cycle, the global batch peelers market can be segmented into:

Up to 50 Kg 50 Kg – 200 Kg More than 200 Kg

On the basis of material, the global batch peelers market can be segmented into:

Stainless Steel Aluminum

Global Batch Peelers Market: Regional Outlook

In Russia, continued growth in terms of disposable income will establish a solid way for purchasing power growth over the coming years. Additionally, Russia will continue to wield its dominance in Eastern Europe. Among Western European countries, U.K., and Spain are anticipated to witness moderate growth for new batch peelers in near future. Moreover, North America acts as a mature market for batch peelers and thus, the demand for new technologies in potato peeling, including robotic batch peeling, will also grow.

India and China are responsible for more than 25% of the global potato production. China witnesses high demand for batch peelers owing to increasing production, driven by strong domestic demand. Additionally, the U.S. continues to dominate China’s Frozen French Fries import, which supports the further growth of the domestic batch peelers market. More than half of the population in India is under the age of 30. This is expected to further drive the growth of the country’s consumption led food sector and also encourage the demand for bath peelers in food processing plants.

Global Batch Peelers Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global batch peelers market include:

Watson & Brookman (Engineers) Ltd.

FMT

JayCraft Food Machinery UK Limited

Heat and Control, Inc.

Hanrow Ltd.

ITW Food Equipment Group

LOZAMET

Sammic Corp.

Coldstar Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Agritec International Ltd.

