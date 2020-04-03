Bifidobacteria Probiotic Market – Encouraging Transformation 2028

Bifidobacteria in a known prebiotic which belongs to lactic acid bacteria group. Bifidobacteria probiotic are live bacteria which helps the body to increase the uptake of nutrients and also protects the body from bad bacteria. Doctors now a days are prescribing bifidobacteria probiotic supplements along with antibiotics, as bifidobacteria probiotic helps in minimizing the death of good bacteria and increases the count of good bacteria in the gut. Products sold as bifidobacteria probiotic includes dietary supplement, yogurt and beverages (e.g. Yakult, Kombucha etc.). Research studies also shows that bifidobacteria probiotics are helpful in preventing disease caused by antibiotics and infections such as diarrhea. Due to such studies many manufacturers are entering the bifidobacteria probiotic market, and the demand for bifidobacteria probiotic is also increasing among the consumers, which is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Bifidobacteria Probiotic promote a healthy balance of good bacteria present in human gut and are linked to a wide range of associated health benefits. Taking bifidobacteria probiotics can ‘re-populate’ the digestive tract with healthful bacteria, improving digestive management. Also, they can invade the urinary tract by maintaining a healthy bacteria population. Overall, the health benefits associated with the consumption of bifidobacteria probiotic food or supplements, along with brand awareness created by marketers has created a demand from the consumers, and is expected to grow the market in the coming years for bifidobacteria probiotics. Moreover, in recent years, in the field of nutritional health, increasing intensive research of gut flora has been of major importance in overall health. Research on intestinal micro flora and bifidobacteria probiotics has increased due to advancements in technologies which can determine and analyze the human micro biome.

Research findings in the field of probiotics also shows the potential of health efficacy of bifidobacteria probiotics for metabolic and psychological conditions, along with the effects on gastrointestinal and tract and the immune system. Due to these advanced results, the development of bifidobacteria probiotics in the new indication areas is increasing, which is expected to contribute to continued growth in the longer term, as the market grows wider and larger.

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global bifidobacteria probiotic market are: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BioGaia AB, Probi AB, DowDuPont Inc., Nestlé S.A., Procter & Gamble Company, Probiotics International Limited, Lallemand Inc., Pfizer Inc., PharmaCare Laboratories, Dr. Willmar Schwabe Group and SymbioPharm GmbH among other bifidobacteria probiotic players.