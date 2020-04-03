Bilirubin Blood Tests Market With Industry Capacity, Future Prospects, Economic Aspect And Forecast To 2027

Global Bilirubin Blood Tests Market: Overview

Bilirubin is produced by breakdown of red blood cells (RBCs) in the body. Bilirubin goes to the liver and gets stored in the bile duct. The body eventually excretes bilirubin through stool. It is yellow and brown and the pigments make feces brown. Bilirubin tests help measure the amount of bilirubin in the blood. If the level of bilirubin in the blood is higher than normal, it is a sign that either red cells in the body are breaking down at an unusual rate or the liver is not breaking down waste properly and eliminating bilirubin from blood.

Bilirubin has the capability to breakdown heme, an iron containing compound. Bilirubin test is performed using a blood sample. Higher level of bilirubin than normal signifies indications such as anemia, jaundice, and other liver diseases. High level of bilirubin causes yellowing of skin and eyes. The disease is known as jaundice. Some of the causes for formation of high level bilirubin in the blood are alcoholic liver disease, viruses such as hepatitis A, autoimmunity, and some medicine overdose such as acetaminophen.

Global Bilirubin Blood Tests Market: Key Trends

The global bilirubin blood tests market is projected to be driven by rise in prevalence of neonatal jaundice, increase in health care expenditure, and surge in the per capita income. A study published in the International Journal of Pediatrics stated that neonatal jaundice is the most common indication across the globe, occurring in up to 60% of babies and 80% of preterm newborns in the first week of life. High demand for handheld or portable devices used in this test is expected to drive the bilirubin blood tests market. For instance, Baebies, Inc., a company focusing on designing and development of products for newborn babies, has developed FINDER, an innovative, small and connected testing device. The device needs small amount of blood to perform a test. The company has announced the first assay on the FINDER launch panel. It is currently under development. The FINDER launch panel includes tests for glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD), total serum albumin, and albumin, making it the first near-patient, rapid, and comprehensive testing solution for hyperbilirubinemia. Additionally, rise in prevalence of diseases such as hemolytic anemia, hepatitis, and liver cirrhosis is expected to increase demand for these tests. However, lack of awareness and lack of skilled professionals is likely to restrain the bilirubin blood tests market during the forecast period.

Global Bilirubin Blood Tests Market: Segmentation

The global bilirubin blood tests market can be segmented based on test type, age group, end-user, and region. In terms of test type, the bilirubin blood tests market can be classified into total serum bilirubin test, indirect or unconjugated bilirubin test, and direct or conjugated bilirubin test. Based on age group, the global bilirubin blood tests market can be categorized into adults and pediatrics or infants. The pediatrics or infants segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of neonatal jaundice indication. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into pediatric clinics, hospitals, and home care or home settings.

Global Bilirubin Blood Tests Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global bilirubin blood tests market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The region’s dominance is attributed to high birth rates and increase in demand for neonatal jaundice tests. However, the bilirubin blood tests market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to large population and rise in demand for bilirubin tests.

Global Bilirubin Blood Tests Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global bilirubin blood tests market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Advanced Instruments, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Reichert Technologies, Drägerwerk AG, and AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

