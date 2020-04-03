Blanking Machine Market , 2018-2025 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Blanking Machine Market Overview

Blanking machine are used for cutting or blanking relatively soft delicate materials such as paper and fabric. They can also be used to blank hard materials like rubber, sponge, function films and even plywood. Blanking machine are majorly used to produce economical metal work-piece in both sheet and strip metal for packaging materials, electrical appliances packaging, airbags for automobiles and other precision parts for smartphones. Currently, there is a large assembly of blanking machine in the Group of Eight (G8) industrial nations such as France, Germany, Italy, United States and Japan. Moreover, newly industrialized countries are observing an increase in the use of blanking machine due to the demand for industrial based products which require blanking machines. It can be estimated that the global blanking machine market will further grow during the forecasted period of 2018 to 2028 due to the developing nations starting to implement blanking machines to a large extent.

Blanking Machine Market Dynamics

Excessive supply of raw metals such as steel and aluminum has resulted in the decrease in the prices. Moreover, the European debt crisis has weighed a massive impact on the prices. Such factors are helping the blanking machine market grow due to lower raw material prices and the enhanced implementation of corrosion resistive metals. Moreover, technological innovations in the form of improved blanking process and the influencing consumption patterns in industries such as appliances and telecommunication is helping the blanking machine market grow. The increasing use of polymers in the automotive industry could diminish the blanking machine market over the forecasted period due to the increasing trend of replacing metals with polymers and composites in order to decrease the overall weight of the end product. Such factors could slow down the growth of the blanking machine market in the near future.

Blanking Machine Market Segmentation

The global blanking machine market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

On the basis of type, the blanking machine market can be segmented into:

Hydraulic Type

Pneumatic Type

Mechanical Type

On the basis of application, the blanking machine market can be segmented into:

Automobile Industry

Aerospace Industry

Kitchen Appliances

Production of sheet metal components

Others

On the basis of region, the blanking machine market can be segmented into

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceanic

Middle East & Africa

Blanking Machine Market Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is accredited to be the largest market for the blanking machine market. The region is expected to dominate the industry over the forecasted period owing to the ascending infrastructural activities, particularly in India and China. The growing capital investment by several industrial companies in Indonesia, India and Malaysia is expected to increase the blanking machine market. Europe accounted for the third largest market share owing to the extensive use of blanking machine over the past few years. Growing demand for stamping from the automotive, aircraft and defense industries and the presence of major automobile manufacturers in countries such as the United States, Germany, Sweden and Italy is expected to boost the blanking machine market.

Blanking Machine Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global blanking machine market are Amada Corporation, Schuler, AutoPrint, Torontech Incorporated, Suzhou Huagong Technology, Ueshima Seisakusho Corporation and Jet Pack Machines Pvt Ltd.

