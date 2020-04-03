Blood Compatible Polymers Market – Key Players and Production Information analysis 2025

Demand for substitutes for biomedical therapies is rising at a rapid space. These substitutes are called biomaterials, and they do not react with biological systems. Direct contact between blood and any biological material could sustain with the help of some heparin-based anticoagulant or antithrombotic treatment, but the biological system have some time span. This treatment is used to avoid clotting of blood. After many years of research, it was observed that polymers can be used for biomedical purposes as they help sove the problems mentioned above. Polymers that are blood compatible consist of antithrombogenic biomaterial that does not include blood-soluble additives either. Biocompatible polymers are used to interface with biological systems to treat, evaluate, replace, and augment any organ, function, or tissue.

The blood compatible polymers market is driven by the biomedical and pharmaceutical end-use industries. Blood compatible polymers have various advantages over the other biomedical devices. They have been used extensively used over the last two decades. However, blood compatible polymers need to be made at a particular composition of polymers. Several techniques are used to gain desired properties of polymers to make them blood compatible. These techniques need highly skilled workers and adequate laboratory facilities. Hence, lack of skilled workers and laboratory facilities are likely to restrain the global blood compatible polymers market.

Blood compatible polymers are used in various biomedical and blood contacting devices. They are used for tissue culture, tissue scaffolds, and wildlife vaccination. These polymers are needed for vascular prostheses, neurostimulators, heart pacemakers, heart valves, orthopedic joints, cochlear implants, ophthalmic implants, and many more. Blood compatible polymers are used for dental applications such as composites for teeth and crowning, repair of chipped tooth, replacement of teeth, etc. They are also used for drug delivery. Biodegradable polymers are injected into blood to release cancer fighting drugs.

The blood compatible polymers market can be segmented based on the type of polymer which are used. Polyvinylchloride, polytetrafluoroethylene, polyethersulfone, polyethylene, polyetheretherketone, polysulfone, and polypropalene are some of the blood compatible polymers. Polyvinylchloride is used in blood bags and blood tubing. Polytetrafluoroethylene has its application in endoscopes, synthetic blood vessels, surgical sutures, tubing, cannulas, catheter linings, etc. Polyethersulfone is used for tubing and catheters. Polyethylene is used for orthopedic sutures and artificial tendons. Polyetheretherketone is used in dentistry products and rigid tubing. Polysulfone is used in surgical and medical devices, clamps, artificial heart components, and heart valves. Polyprolene is used in heart valve devices.

Based on region, the blood compatible polymers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a prominent region of the blood compatible polymers market and is expected to continue leading the market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global blood compatible polymers market throughout the forecast period. Demand for blood compatible polymers is primarily driven by rising penetration of blood compatible polymers in various applications, such as wound management and cosmetic surgery, and advancements in biotechnology. Further, rising medical expenditure in the region and increasing awareness regarding health and fitness are expected to boost the blood compatible polymers market. Increasing investment in the medical sectors in countries such as India, China, and Indonesia in Asia Pacific and rise in disposable income of the middle class are expected to drive the blood compatible polymers market over the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a steady pace over the forecast period.

Some of the key companies in the global blood compatible polymers market are AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation, Sanofi S.A. , Baxter International Inc., ASM International, Biomaterial USA LLC., Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Jiangsu Senolo Medical Technology Co., Ltd., and TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH.