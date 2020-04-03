Blood Viscometer Market Detailed Study Analysis With Forecast By 2025

The measurement of the viscosity of blood is done by using a blood viscometer. Rheometer measures the viscosity of a fluid with various flow conditions, whereas, viscometers measure the viscosity with one flow condition. The applications of the blood viscometer are to diagnose the viscosity of the blood which is helpful in diagnosis of all known risk factors related to cardiovascular diseases, which include high blood cholesterol, pressure, smoking, diabetes and other cardiovascular diseases.

This helps predict cardiovascular diseases, and ultimately, the viscosity of the blood can be improved with the help of the medication from experts. Not only the blood viscometer helps in the prediction of cardiovascular diseases but also, other major diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, migraines, diabetes, gout, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/blood-viscometer-market.html

Viscosity can be determined over a wide range of shear stresses, as infrared sensors are incorporated in the new capillary blood viscometer. The blood viscometer is designed in such a way that the blood flows through the capillary and the flow of the blood varies according to the time. In the blood viscometer there is an air chamber which has a suitable transducer to measure the pressure and the pressure varies according to the time. The blood flows through a compliant membrane to the sample in a fixed volume air chamber due to pressure.

In the capillary, the air pressure controls the instantaneous shear stress of the blood, whereas pressure, which is time derivative, controls the instantaneous shear rate. Nonlinear sample viscosity determines the entire blood flow resistance. The air chamber comprises two parts, which can be disconnected from each other. This allows the easy discard of the blood containing part of the instrument, eliminating the cleaning and handling of blood-contacted components. There is no need of anticoagulants, as the entire process is completed within a minute.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26885

The driving forces of the market for blood viscometer include simplicity in usage, requirement of one run and small test sample volume, short measuring time, viscosity can be measured over a range of shear rates, and the non-requirement of anticoagulants. The advancements and developments in research of the blood viscometer have led to overcoming of the challenges posed by the traditional viscometer or rheometer methods.

This, in turn, has led to the significant demand for these devices, thereby driving the market for the blood viscometer. Rising threat of various cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, migraines, diabetes, gout, and rheumatoid arthritis has greatly increased the demand for blood viscometers across the globe. However, the advancements in the research and development of other methods of prediction of cardiovascular diseases and other diseases have proven to be restraints for the blood viscometer market.

In terms of product type, the global blood viscometer market can be segmented into rotational viscometer, capillary viscometer, and other instruments. In terms of end-user, the blood viscometer market can be segmented into clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and others.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=26885

Geographically, the global blood viscometer market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global blood viscometer market in 2016, as there are significant investments in research and development of blood viscometers which has led to production of the advanced and developed blood viscometers resulting in whooping considerable demand for blood viscometer products in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand due to the population pool especially in countries like India and China, and spreading awareness about the blood viscometer’s wide applications.

Key players operating in the blood viscometer market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Anton Paar, RheoSense, Brookfield, BioFluid Technology, Health Onvector, Lamy rheology, Lauda, Benson Viscometer, and HRD.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com