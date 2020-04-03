Business Development : Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Healthcare equipment leasing is a cost-effective alternative to acquire capital medical equipment. It helps to avoid high amount of investment and is an asset financing strategy that allows end-users to acquire healthcare assets on low-cost monthly instalments. Healthcare leasing is on high demand due to several factors. It enables improved budgeting, ensures better sales, is more cost-effective than loans, and enables better product management.
Medical imaging, home-care services, endoscopy, anesthesia, dialysis, and other surgeries are some of the different procedures through which healthcare facilities generate revenue. Diagnostic imaging equipment leasing segment, among the different segments of the global healthcare equipment leasing market, accounts for the largest share. Due to the high cost of medical equipment, end-users prefer the concept of leasing rather than buying the equipment. This in turn reduces the expenses incurred for installation and high maintenance. Privately-owned diagnostics centers and small-scale hospitals must incur huge costs if they must install the expensive medical equipments, due to which, they prefer leasing rather than buying. These end-users contribute largely to the market growth.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Equipment Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Equipment Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Equipment Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
De Lage Landen International
GE Capital
National Technology Leasing
Oak Leasing
Rotech Healthcare
Siemens Financial Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Surgical and Therapy Leasing Equipment
Digital and Electronic Equipment
Storage and Transport Leasing Equipment
Personal and Homecare Leasing Equipment
DME
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Equipment Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Equipment Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Equipment Leasing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
