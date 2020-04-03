Calcium Lactate Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends & Forecasts Up To 2022.

Summary:

Calcium is an essential element of the body structure. Due to changes in preferences and dietary habits, people in today’s life suffer from calcium deficiency which is complimented by the intake of calcium supplements. There are many calcium supplements available and calcium lactate is one of them. Calcium lactate is most favored due to its lower price, non-toxic, non-hazardous, and eco-friendly properties when compared to other calcium supplements. Due to its properties, calcium lactate is used as emulsifier, stabilizer and moisturizer in wide application areas such as food & beverage, feed additives and cosmetics. The added advantages of calcium lactate are expected to fuel the market growth across geographies.

Currently, APAC is the global leader in the calcium lactate market. China has an advantage of having most manufacturing units due to cheap labor and has the maximum contribution to the global calcium lactate market. After China, Japan is the major global calcium lactate market in the APAC region. Food & beverage applications segment is expected to maintain global dominance in application segments as a result of increased usage in food additives.

The study of the global calcium lactate market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study also covers the competitive scenario of the market with respect to the supply chain dynamics, major players with their strategies and differentiating factors among others. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

According to Infoholic Research, the global calcium lactate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period to reach $179.0 million by 2022. Food & beverage applications segment is expected to maintain global dominance in application segments, whereas China and India driven Asia Pacific is expected to increase its dominance in global calcium lactate market. The introduction and the increased usage of potassium lactate, sodium lactate among others mostly in developed countries are limiting the market growth of calcium lactate in North America and Europe. Some of the prominent players in the global calcium lactate market are Cargill Inc., Corbion, Jindan and Galactic.

