Compressor Air Filters Market – Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast 2018-2026

A compressor is a mechanical device that converts machine driven energy into fluid energy. Compressor improves the air pressure by reducing its volume which also increases the temperature of compressed air. The selection of compressor is based on the pressure it desires to operate and the delivery volume. Compressed air filter majorly used in case to prevent any harm caused by air contaminants which needs to be filtered out. It is also known as line filters. Inlet filters are basically of two types dry or wet filters. These filters are used to cater the filtering requirement of compressor. The wet filter allows the incoming air to pass through an oil bath and then through a fine wire mesh filter. Secondly, in dry filter, cartridges are swapped while servicing. Thus, wet filters have to clean with detergent while cleaning.

Key factors driving the compressor air filters market includes rising urbanization, rapid industrialization, and, rise in end-use application. These are some of the major driving factor for the compressed air filter market. Advancement in pneumatic technology is one of the important driving factor of compressor air filters market. This business is estimated to create immense opportunities in the near future. Promotion of compressor air filters through various online channels is also projected to offer opportunities to the compressor air filters market.

The global compressor air filters market can be bifurcated based on product, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the global compressor air filters market can be categorized into micropore filters, fiber filters, and particle filters. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals, electronics, and instrument. In terms of distribution channel, the compressor air filters market is bifurcated into direct sales and distributor sales. On the basis of region, the market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is anticipated to increase at a higher growth rate in the near future due to manufacturing of sophisticated machines for household and commercial purpose. European compressor air filters market is projected to hold a healthy market share in the forecast period due to highly diversified and presence of small and large scale business which is estimated to drive the regional market. The Compressor air filters market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period due to emphasis on electronics, food processing, pharmaceutical, and metal processing industries. Developing countries such as India, China, Singapore, Japan and other countries are providing business opportunities or platform to start ups and young entrepreneurs. This is expected to augment the demand for compressed air filters in these countries from 2018 to 2026.