Concrete Fibers Market to Reach Worth US$ 1,649.9 Mn by 2026

Fiber reinforced concrete is a fibrous material used to increase the structural integrity of the concrete. Fibers include short discrete fibers such as glass fibers, natural fibers, steel fibers, and synthetic fibers that have a uniform distribution but random orientation in the mix.Fibers are used in concrete to control the cracks caused due to shrinkage of plastic and evaporation of water during the hardening stage. Concrete fibers possess attributes such as high stability, physical durability, and high heat resistance, which are not found in concrete that is not fiber reinforced. Increase in urbanization and improvements in construction practices are boosting the adoption of concrete fibers.

Based on product, the concrete fibers market has been segmented into synthetic fibers, glass fibers, blended fibers, steel fibers, basalt fibers, animal origin fibers, and cellulose fibers. The steel fibers segment held a dominant share of the global concrete fibers market in 2017. The segment is estimated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period, as it is cheaper and easier to use than rebar reinforced concrete.Synthetic fibers is another major segment of the market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as these fibers do not expand in the heat or contract in when cold, thus preventing cracks. Synthetic fibers are man-made materials that can withstand the long-term alkaline environment of concrete. Various types of synthetic fibers are manufactured from polymer-based materials such as nylon, polyester, polyethylene, and polypropylene.

In terms of application, the concrete fibers market has been divided into building & construction, transportation infrastructure, mining, industrial flooring, and other applications such as dams and sewage pipes. The transportation infrastructure segment dominated the global concrete fibers market in 2017. Concrete fibers are preferred in transportation infrastructure, as these fibers provide high durability, strong impact resistance, and mechanical strength to the concrete.The building & construction is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in the number of government schemes and policies to support building and construction activities is expected to fuel the segment in the near future.

To Buy Report, Visit – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=6269<ype=S

Based on region, the global concrete fibers market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global concrete fibers market owing to the increase in demand for steel and synthetic fibers to construct building, tunnels, bridges, and dams, especially in the U.S.Asia Pacific is a key consumer of concrete fibers after North America. The concrete fibers market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in demand for concrete fibers in transportation and building & construction industries is estimated to propel the market in the region.