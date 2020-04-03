Cultured Wheat Market – Monitoring Global Innovation 2026

Cultured wheat is a natural preservative widely used in baked products. Cultured wheat is a white powder that contains short chains of organic acids. Cultured wheat can be used in place of chemical preservatives, such as benzoates, sorbitol and sorbic acid, as it prevents the growth of unwanted yeasts, bacteria and molds. Cultured wheat is made by the fermentation of wheat flour with a bacteria — Propionibacterium freudenreichii — that plays an important role in the creation of Swiss cheese and other foods. This bacteria is mostly found in milk and dairy products and is safe for use in food products. Cultured wheat is mostly used in cakes and breads to enhance the shelf life of these products by controlling and preventing the growth of molds and bacteria. It is also used in meats, salad dressings, spreads, dips, condiments, cheeses and more. Cultured wheat is certified as GMO-free and kosher. The food products in which cultured wheat is added can be consumed by Jewish people. Bound to these factors, it is expected that the cultured wheat market will grow positively in the upcoming years.

Cultured wheat is used in various food products as a natural food preservative. The demand for cultured wheat is growing as it is a clean label molds and yeast inhibitor. Cultured wheat is widely used in bakeries in bread and cake making as it helps in texture building in baked products. Cultured wheat fights yeast, bacteria and molds and has an anti-staling effect. Due to its natural, anti-staling and anti-bacterial properties, the demand for cultured wheat is growing among food industrialists. Bound to the above factors, it is expected that the demand for cultured wheat will escalate in near future.

Some of the key players operating in the global cultured wheat market areMEZZONI FOODS, Brolite Products, Inc., and J&K Ingredients among others. These manufacturers claim that they are providing organic and kosher certified natural preservative to consumers. Due to kosher and organic certification of cultured wheat preservatives, its demand among consumers will increase in near future.

Consumers are becoming more informed about food ingredients and their respective nutritional values and this information is driving consumer preference in favor of natural and chemical free products. Due to this factor, the demand for cultured wheat is rising globally as cultured wheat is a natural preservative. Most of the preservatives used in the food industry to enhance the shelf life of products are made from chemicals. Chemical preservatives, such as benzoates, sorbates and sorbic acid, are not good for consumer health. People across the world are opting for chemical free and natural products, which will have a significant impact on the demand for cultured wheat. In addition, cultured wheat helps in texture-building in cakes and breads. Also, it has anti-staling and anti-bacterial effects, which will further escalate the demand for cultured wheat among baked food manufacturers as well as consumers in the coming years.