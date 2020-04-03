Cumene Market Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Size, Share, Global Industry Forecast till 2023

Market Overview

The Global Cumene Market is majorly driven by its use as a chemical intermediate to produce phenol and acetone. The phenol and its derivatives produced from cumene are used in various applications such as electrical & electronics, automotive, paints & coatings, cosmetics, and others. The acetone is used as a solvent for plastics & synthetic fibers, a volatile component in various paints & varnishes, the excipient in pharmaceuticals, nail polish remover, and others.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5745

The various technology to manufacture cumene includes zeolite catalyst based, solid phosphoric acid, and aluminum chloride. Among these, the cumene production with the zeolite as a catalyst is the leading segment due to its regenerative nature which can be used for several cycles. Further, the use of zeolite reduces the disposable water problems associated with solid phosphoric acid, and aluminum chloride. Also, these processes have disadvantages such as environmental hazard, high corrosion, and catalyst regeneration.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent manufacturers in the global cumene market are Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Westlake Chemical Corporation (U.S.), Taiwan Cement Corp. (Taiwan), Braskem (Brazil), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), and SABIC (Saudi Arabia).

Market Segmentation

The Global Cumene Market is segmented based on the product, production technology, application, and region.

Based on the product, the global cumene market is segregated into phenol and acetone.

The production technology of cumene is segmented into zeolite catalyst based, solid phosphoric acid, and aluminum chloride.

Based on the application segment, the global cumene market is segmented into chemical intermediate and solvent.

Avail Discount on this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5745

Regional Analysis

The global cumene market is spanned across five regions Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global cumene market due to the high demand for phenolic based products used for various applications such as electronics, paints & coatings, automotive, and others in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The U.S. is the major contributor to the North American market due to the high use of cumene based products in electronics such as laptops, smartphones, and others.

Europe is likely to witness a substantial market growth due to the increasing demand for cumene from plastics and composites industries. Latin American and the Middle East & Africa are other significant regions in the cumene market primarily driven by the growing automotive sector and consumer electronics respectively.

List Of Tables

Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2016 To 2030)

Table 2 Global Cumene Market: By Region, 2016-2023

Table 3 North America Cumene Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 4 Europe Cumene Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Cumene Market: By Country, 2016-2023

To Be Continue…….

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cumene-market-5745

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]