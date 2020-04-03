Dandelion Extract Market Size, Share and Forecast 2025 | Segmentation, Key Insights and Company Profiles

Dandelion extract is a rich source of various vitamins and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron and vitamin A, B, C, etc. Dandelion is also can be used a natural food source as all parts of this plant can be eaten in both raw and cooked form and also can be used into wine. It is also a good source of antioxidants and nutrients. In addition to its uses and nutritional value, it is used for diuresis, gall bladder and liver disorders, dyspeptic complaints, appetite stimulation, and for regulation of blood glucose. It is also used to treat viral infections and cancer. Dandelion extract is also used in tea and is a fibulas substitute of caffeine free coffee.

Global Dandelion Extract Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing demand for natural antioxidants and detoxifiers in cosmetics and beauty products is primarily driving the growth of global dandelion extract as it is a natural source of various vitamins and antioxidants, which helps to treat the various skin problems. Moreover, the increasing applications of dandelion extract in food and beverages industry is fuelling the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing consumer inclination towards natural health supplements and natural ingredients is further catalysing the growth of global dandelion extract market as it is used in various food and beverages. Moreover, the increasing applications of dandelion extract in health care industry is also fuelling the growth of global dandelion extract as it helps the body heal, age-related memory loss and combat cancer, heart disease, and helps to boost immunity. Moreover, the increasing applications of dandelion extract in personal care industry due to extensive research and developments by the various companies, owing to its various properties is also expected to grow the global market during the forecast period. In addition it is also useful for diabetic patients and the dandelion tea is also helps to reduce weight, which has also a positive impact to the global dandelion extract market.

Global Dandelion Extract Market: Segmentation

On the basis of applications, the global dandelion extract market is segmented into:-

Food and beverages Salads and soups Wine Tea and coffee Others

Health care

Personal care

Other industrial applications

On the basis of product form, the global dandelion extract market is segmented into:-

Liquid

Dry

Global Dandelion Extract Market: Region wise Outlook

The global dandelion extract market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a high growth in global dandelion extract market due to increasing demand for natural extracts owing to rising health consciousness of consumers in the region. However, the global dandelion extract market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa is also anticipated to witness a steady growth in global dandelion extract market due to growing lifestyle of consumers in the region.

Global Dandelion Extract Market: Key Player

Some of the prominent players in the global dandelion extract market are-

Xi’an B-Thriving I/E Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Phrma Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Jiameiyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Sinuote Biotech Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Dazzles Medicine Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Maojie Trade Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Human Nutramax Inc.

Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) co., Ltd.

Naturalin Bioresources Co., Ltd.

