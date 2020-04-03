Deep Research : Global Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Haptics is a tactile feedback technology through which end-users are able to perceive touch sensations when using electronic devices.

The augmented demand for interactive sensory experience is a significant factor that is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. To make human-computer interactions more natural, the device manufacturers are now using advanced actuator and sensors. These sensors enhance users experience by creating vibrations synchronized with touch actions and, therefore, augment the demand for tactile feedback in mobile devices during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Immersion

AAC Technologies

Analog Devices

Alps Electric

Bluecom

Cypress Semiconductor

Fairchild

Imagis

Johnson Electric

Methode Electronics

Microchip

Nidec Copal

SMK

Visteon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Actuators

Drivers & Controllers

Software

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Smartphone

Tablet

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

