Deep Research : Global Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Haptics is a tactile feedback technology through which end-users are able to perceive touch sensations when using electronic devices.
The augmented demand for interactive sensory experience is a significant factor that is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. To make human-computer interactions more natural, the device manufacturers are now using advanced actuator and sensors. These sensors enhance users experience by creating vibrations synchronized with touch actions and, therefore, augment the demand for tactile feedback in mobile devices during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Immersion
AAC Technologies
Analog Devices
Alps Electric
Bluecom
Cypress Semiconductor
Fairchild
Imagis
Johnson Electric
Methode Electronics
Microchip
Nidec Copal
SMK
Visteon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Actuators
Drivers & Controllers
Software
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Smartphone
Tablet
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
