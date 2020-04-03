Dental Lasers Market Competitive Landscape Analysis With Forecast By 2025

Dental lasers are devices that emit coherent light beams, which are suited to perform oral surgeries. These lasers eliminate the need of surgical instruments such as dental anesthetics, dental drills, and hand pieces. This offers benefits such as less trauma, less bleeding, and less contamination. These devices are being gradually accepted owing to their capabilities such as lower light exposure, short healing time, lack of requirement of anesthesia, and portability due to their small size. Based on the technology utilized, dental lasers can be classified into three types: diode lasers, carbon dioxide lasers, and yttrium aluminum garnet (YAG) lasers. Diode lasers are primarily used in soft tissue surgeries and cosmetic dental procedures such as bleaching.

Diode laser has emerged to be a portable, affordable and user-friendly hand piece for soft tissue surgery. It offers various advantages such as accuracy in cutting gum tissues; bloodless surgery; and minimal swelling, scarring, and pain before and after the surgery. A carbon dioxide laser uses a mixture of gases such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen, helium, and hydrogen as medium to intensify power of the light. The laser can also absorb intracellular water of pathogens. Carbon dioxide laser is used in oral surgery due to its ability to give defined incision for surgery without much laceration of adjacent soft tissues and root canal disinfection.

Increase in prevalence of dental disorders, rise in awareness about oral hygiene, and advancement in dental diseases diagnostics and treatment technologies are the major factors driving the Dental Lasers Market. Furthermore, increase in spending on cosmetic dentistry is boosting the demand for dental laser equipment. Cosmetic dentistry is witnessing significant growth rate in developed regions in the world such as North America and Europe due to the high disposable income of the population.

Additionally, rise in geriatric population with high dental disorders is propelling the demand for dental lasers. Aging makes a person highly susceptible to gum diseases and tooth decay. However, high cost of dental lasers compared to that of their substitutes such as dental drills acts as the major factor hampering the dental lasers market.

The dental lasers market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the Dental Lasers Market can be primarily categorized into diode lasers, carbon dioxide lasers, and yttrium aluminum garnet lasers. The diode lasers segment has been further sub-segmented into quantum well lasers, distributed feedback lasers, vertical cavity surface emitting lasers, heterostructure lasers, quantum cascade lasers, separate confinement heterostructure lasers, and vertical external cavity surface emitting lasers. Based on application, the Dental Lasers Market has been segmented into conservative dentistry, endodontic treatment, oral surgery, implantology, peri-implantitis, periodontics, tooth whitening, and others. In terms of end-users, the Dental Lasers Market can be segregated into dental clinics and hospitals.

Geographically, the dental lasers market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market for dental lasers due to the high awareness about dental procedures among people in the region and rapid increase in demand for these lasers in the U.S. North America accounts for large share of the global dental lasers market. It is followed by Europe.

Increase in demand for dental lasers in developed countries in Europe such as the U.K., Germany, and France drives the growth of the market in Europe. The European public dental healthcare provision is well framed and set in place to ensure that people are encouraged to pay regular visits to the dentist. Increase in demand for dental lasers in countries such as India, China, and Japan in is expected to boost the dental lasers market in Asia Pacific.

Rise in incidences of dental disorders and growth in awareness about diagnostic testing for various dental diseases are some of the key factors driving the dental lasers market in Asia Pacific. However, affordability and lack of availability of innovative dental laser products are hampering the dental lasers market in developing such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Despite this, the market in these regions is expected to witness sluggish growth, led by contribution from developing countries such as Brazil and South Africa.

The outlook of the dental lasers market in countries in Latin America such as Mexico and Brazil is anticipated to be positive due to the evolving medical structure and increasing awareness for diagnostic testing. Major players operating in the market include AMD GROUP LLC, CAO Group Inc., Biolase, Inc., Danaher Corporation- Kavo Dental Gmbh (Danaher Corporation)-, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., and Zolar Technology & Mfg Co. Inc.

