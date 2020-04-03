Dicaprylyl Ether Market 2019: SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Industry Trends and Regional Outlook

Dicaprylyl ether is an emulsifier and skin conditioning agent derived from the caprylic acid which is primarily used to create a soft and smooth appearance of the skin. Caprylic acid is a fatty acid that is found in palm kernel and coconut oils. The demand for dicaprylyl ether is rising in cosmetics as it is used for conditioning, toning, soothing, texturing, dry touch, emollient and others. Moreover, it is also use to improve the fluidity in cosmetic products. In addition, in personal care segment it is also popular owing to its increasing spreadibility of slow spreading ingredients.

Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global dicaprylyl ether market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for emulsifiers and skin conditioners in personal care industry. Moreover, the increasing applications of dicaprylyl ether in hair care products, deodorants, shaving creams, spray oils, makeup removers and other cosmetic products is also fuelling the growth of the global dicaprylyl ether market. Dicaprylyl ether gives a non-greasy feel to the skin, which is also a driving factor for the growth of the global dicaprylyl ether market. Furthermore, the increasing consumer awareness skin care and other cosmetics due to rapid urbanization and modernization is further fuelling the growth of the global dicaprylyl ether market, thus the market is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the global supply chain has made the product available everywhere, which is also having a positive impact on the growth of the global dicaprylyl ether market.

Although the global dicaprylyl ether market is growing but the large quantity of dicaprylyl ether is harmful for the skin and also can cause vomiting, irregular respiration, and excessive salivation, etc. which can be a limiting factor for the growth of the global dicaprylyl ether market during the forecast period. Moreover, being a cosmetic ingredient the manufacturers have to face various government regulations regarding safety issues, which also can be limiting factor for the market growth.

Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market: Segmentation

On the basis of applications, the global dicaprylyl ether market is segmented into:-

Hair care products

Shaving creams

Deodorants

Makeup removers

Spray oils

Anti-aging creams

Foundation

Sunscreen

Eye cream

others

On the basis of functionality, the global dicaprylyl ether market is segmented into:-

Emulsifier

Conditioner

Soothing and toning agent

Others

Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market: Region wise Outlook

The global dicaprylyl ether market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In Asia pacific demand for dicaprylyl ether is rising owing to growing personal care industry due to growing lifestyle style of consumers, is also anticipated to witness an above average CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for dicaprylyl ether is also expected to increase from developing countries due to growing demand for personal care products owing to increasing per capita income, during the forecast period. However, the global dicaprylyl ether market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027.

Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global dicaprylyl ether market are-

BASF Personal Care and Nutrition GmbH

Ganghou Huazhiwang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Daebong Inchem Factory

Parchem Fine & Speciality Chemicals

Cosmetica NNaturale Fai Da Te

Los Jabones De Mi Mujer

Guanghou Meisheng Cosmetics Co., Ltd.

Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte. Ltd.

Wuhan Chemi Works Chemical co., Ltd.

