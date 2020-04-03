Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market is predicted to reach US$178.9 million by 2020

Digital impressioning is a technology that uses light emitting diode (LED), lasers or other optical sources to scan intraoral images. It provides three-dimensional (3D) scanned images with high clarity that enables dentists create restorations quickly thereby speeding up the overall treatment. It helps in eliminating the limitations such as multiple impressions and wastage of impression materials used in traditional impressioning. Moreover, digital impressioning is an eco-friendly process as it eliminates the need for disposable impression materials and plastic trays. Intraoral scanners help in cutting down the number of steps involved in impression as well as errors.

The digital impression standalone scanners market is segmented based on the technologies namely confocal microscopic imaging and optical wand technology. Digital impression standalone scanners are used in different dental applications including dental restoration and orthodontic treatments. Due to its high accuracy and ease of operation, intraoral scanners are expected to find wide applications in different dental treatments and diagnostics. The market is driven by the increasing need for digital equipment for easy and comfortable treatment experience. Digital impression standalone scanners market is mainly supported by countries such as the U.S., Germany and Japan. High initial costs required for installing the intraoral scanners is one of the most significant factors hindering the market growth. However, the intraoral scanners are expected to be widely adopted during the forecast period with declining prices and advancements such as powder-free scanning.

The research report on the digital impression standalone scanners market provides a detailed analysis of technology used in these scanners including confocal microscopic imaging and optical wand technology and helps in understanding driving forces behind the popularity of intraoral scanners in the dental industry. It also provides analysis of application segment of the digital impression standalone scanners market for the next six years. The report includes extensive analysis of the industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates digital impression standalone scanners market based on technology used in intraoral scanners and different geographic regions. The report includes a detailed analysis of the prevalent market situation, company profiles and industry trends for intraoral scanners used across different dental applications.

The detailed value chain analysis and porter’s five forces analysis helps the market competitors to formulate their business strategies at every stage of their business. Moreover, the market estimates have been analyzed by keeping in mind the several factors which affect the market including but not limited to technological, economical, social, environmental and legal.

The key players of digital impression standalone scanners market have been profiled with a focus on competitive details such as company and financial overview, business strategies, and their recent developments. The company profile of major players that have been incorporated in this report include as Sirona Dentals Systems, Inc., 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., 3M ESPE, Carestream Health, Inc., Densys3D Ltd., Hint-Els GmbH, Glidewell Laboratories, Ormco Corporation and Planmeca Oy.