Dog Collars Market Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2019-2027

Global Dog Collars Market – Introduction

A dog collar is a wearable that is put around the neck of a dog. A dog collar provides a handle for grabbing, which makes it convenient to control a dog. It is the most common form of directing and teaching dogs. Dog collars are commonly used for restraint, identification, and protection. Sometimes, identity tags and important medical insights are also mentioned on dog collars.

Global Dog Collars Market – Competition Landscape

HUNTER North America

Hunter is a traditional family-owned enterprise, which has specialized in the manufacture of accessories for dogs and cats. The company was incorporated in 1980. The company has a wide range of products which include collars, harnesses, leashes, dog clothing, beds, bowls, snacks, and innovative toys made from different materials.

Ruffwear

Ruffwear was incorporated in 1994. The company is headquartered in Oregon, the U.S. This dog gear company offers its products across the globe. These include harnesses, leashes, collars, apparel, life jackets, boots, packs, bowls, beds, and toys.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our Report Brochure here

Coastal Pet Products

Coastal Pet Products was incorporated in 1968. The company is headquartered in Ohio, the U.S. The company is engaged in the manufacture of a wide range of collars, leashes, and harnesses. It uses handcrafted leather and nylon as a raw material for its products. The company has a manufacturing facility spread over 400,000 square feet and it offers more than 7,500 SKUs.

Growth of e-commerce industry has risen the demand for pet wearables

There has been rapid increase in the demand for dog collars and other pet wearables over the last few years. It is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Evolution of the e-commerce industry has created opportunities for producers and distributors operating in the dog collars market to sell their products through online platforms. Producers and suppliers of dog collars are focusing on selling their products on various e-commerce platforms to cater to the needs of a wide range of customers across the globe.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Global Dog Collars Market – Segmentation

The global dog collars market can be segmented based on: