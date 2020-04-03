Dry Honey Product Market – Top Key Vendors, Segmentation, and SWOT Analysis by 2025

Dry honey is a dehydrated honey especially used as a sugar alternative. It is a healthier option for the baked goods. It is also known as a honey powder or honey crystals. Honey is used for long term application as it also a preservative for the food products. The global dry honey product market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, attributed to rapid growth of food & beverages industry and personal care & cosmetic industry across the globe over the forecast period.

Global Dry Honey Product Market: Dynamics

Advantages of dry honey product over liquid honey including high shelf life, convenient storage, and transport, high, etc. Growing food and beverages industry and personal care & cosmetic industry are expected to fuel the global dry honey product market over the forecast period. Moreover, the reasonable cost of dry honey product compared to other sugar containing product is expected to bolster its growth in developing economies such as the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Merger & acquisition among the end-user including bakery manufacturers, confectionary manufacturers, and other food producers and ancient & specialty grain flour suppliers are the trending factors in global ancient & specialty grain flour market over the forecast period. Manufacturing players of dry honey product products can leverage potential opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to increasing demand for healthy food products in the regions. Global dry honey product marketers are focusing on strengthening its supply chain and focusing on high priority market.

Global Dry Honey Product Market: Segmentation

The global dry honey product market is segmented on the basis of product form, source, flavour, end-use, and region. Among the product form segments, powder segment is expected to dominate the global dry honey product market, attributed to the high application of dry honey powder as an ingredient in food and beverages industries. Demand for the organic dry honey product is relatively high in global dry honey product market with a significant growth rate over the forecast period on the basis of source type segmentation. On the basis of flavour, the pure honey segment is expected to account for relatively high revenue share in the global dry honey product market. Whereas, other segments are expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of end-use industry segments, food and beverages industry segment is expected to dominate the global dry honey product market. Whereas, personal care & cosmetic industry segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period in the global dry honey product market.

Based on the product form, the global dry honey product market is segmented into:

Powder

Lozenges

Candy

Granules

Others

Based on the source, the global dry honey product market is segmented into:

Artificial

Natural

Organic

Based on the flavour, the global dry honey product market is segmented into:

Pure Honey

Honey with Lemon

Honey with Menthol

Honey with Eucalyptus

Honey with Other Flavours

Based on the end-use industry, the global dry honey product market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetic Industry

Other Industries

Global Dry Honey Product Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global dry honey product market is fragmented into seven regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and Japan. The North America dry honey product market is expected to dominate the global dry honey product market in terms of revenue share over the forecast period followed by Western Europe dry honey product market, owing to increasing demand for the dry honey over the liquid in end-use industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively significant growth rate in the global dry honey product market over the forecast period, attributed to the rapid growth rate of food & beverages industry and personal care & cosmetic industry. The Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America are expected to represent a moderate opportunity in the global dry honey product market, owing to the moderate economic, agricultural and industrial development in the region. Overall, the outlook for the global dry honey product market is positive over the forecast period.

Global Dry Honey Product Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the global dry honey product market include Augason Farms, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Good Scents Company, Maple Leaf Garden Food Co., Ltd., Natural Sourcing LLC, Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd., and Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

