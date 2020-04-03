Electric Baby Car Market Growth Analysis, Share, Demand By Regions by 2027

Electric Baby Car Market Introduction

Electric baby car is usually controlled by button to start. The whole structure is placed on a plastic tray with the various rods that connect it to the wheels. The battery powers the entirety of the structure and is proportional to the motor. There are variety of design options available in electric baby car market. Different cars have various specifications like weight capacity, rider capacity, surface comfort ability etc.

The working headlights and horn encourage kids to play with more imagination and use their creative thinking skills.

Electric Baby Car Market- Competitive Landscape

Fisher Price

Incorporated in 1930, Fisher Price is an American company that manufactures toys for infants and kids. The product portfolio of the company includes baby gear, baby toys, building toys, dolls, learning and educational toys, musical toys.

Radio Flyer Inc

Radio Flyer Inc. manufactures children’s bikes, wagons, tricycles, horses, accessories, replacement parts, scooters, and other ride-ons with features such as seat belts, cup holders, seat backs, canopies, padded seats, and lights and sounds. The company’s specialty products include the red toy wagon. It also offers customized models for kids which is a drivable battery-powered vehicle and customers can choose paint colors and other accessories to personalize their own vehicle.

Peg Perego

Incorporated in 1949, Peg Perego has a wide range of products starting from children’s ride-on vehicles to baby items. The company has 60 years of experience in making strollers, car seats, carriages, high chairs, and kid-sized riding toys.

Best Choice Products

Founded in 2002, Best Choice Products exclusively sells pool tables, home decor, outdoor decor, pet supplies, and toys.

Razor USA LLC

Founded in 2000, Razor offers a full line of products ranging from motocross and BMX, to snowboarding, skateboarding, and surfing.

Other key players in the market are Lil’ Rider, Moderno Kids, Magento Demo Store, Tobii AB, Best Choice Products, First Drive, and others.

Electric Baby Car Market Dynamics

The electric baby car market is anticipated to rise due to rapid advancement in technology and rising disposable income. Latest technology in the electric baby car have paved the way for opportunities in the coming years. Programmable electric baby cars have an option of integrated built in features such as Bluetooth, music system etc. Bluetooth helps to connect the electric baby car to a variety of devices to play songs while the kid rides around. Also, few models have a remote as it lets parents have total control over the toy. However, the need for timely maintenance could be a restraint for the electric baby car market. Providing more products which are easy to use and at an economical rate is a major challenge. A wide variety of electric baby cars are available with different voltage ranging from 6 V to 24 V.