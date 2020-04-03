Electrical Calibration Equipment Market: Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics

Calibration in measurement technology is the comparison of measurement values delivered by a device under test with those of a calibration standard of known accuracy. Calibration equipment plays a very crucial role identifying, measuring as well as rectifying the deviation in the performance of measurement and testing instruments. Electrical Calibration Equipment is one of the major types of calibration equipment. It has widespread applications across automotive, industrial, and electronic manufacturing sector among others.

Increasing demand and focus towards accurate information and data related issues are fueling the growth of electrical calibration equipment market globally. The market for electrical calibration equipment is segmented into by application which includes communication, electronic manufacturing sector, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare and industrial among others. The market for electrical calibration equipment has been segmented geographically into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Growing demand of equipment for sensing and understanding system designs and measuring the accuracy of the data delivered is one of the major drivers for the electrical calibration equipment market globally. Manufacturing hubs are adopting calibration equipment in order to calibrate their measuring equipment to comply with government regulations which is one of the major drivers for the market across different regions globally. Some of the organizations have calibration capabilities in-house owing to their extensive requirement for calibration equipment.

Strict government norms and regulations towards quality standards along with increasing preventive measure to ensure efficient operation are some of factors acting as drivers for the electrical calibration equipment market globally. Increasing technological advancement in the developing nations is another growth booster for the market. Increasing design and standard complexities and high establishment cost are some of the prime restraining factor which may hinder the growth of the electrical calibration equipment market globally. Application of electrical calibration equipment across power plants, pharmaceuticals industry is one of the major opportunities for the market which may drive the growth in near future.

In 2016, Europe is leading the market for electrical calibration equipment in terms of revenue, followed by North America and Asia Pacific globally. Germany, the U.K., Italy and France are holding prominent positions in the electrical calibration equipment market across Europe. Aging infrastructure in different countries is also fueling the market for electrical calibration equipment market. The U.S. is dominating the market for electrical calibration equipment, followed by Canada and Mexico. China is leading the market for electrical calibration equipment, followed by India, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan among others.

Growing focus towards maintenance and repair of the systems to ensure efficient operation is one of the prime reasons behind the growth of the electrical calibration equipment market. U.A.E, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina among others are dominating the market for electrical calibration equipment across Middle East and Africa and South America. The growth of the market is driven by growing awareness and concern about quality standards along with focus on preventive maintenance are some of the prime factor influencing the growth of the electrical calibration equipment market.

General Electric (The U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (The U.S.), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.), Fluke Corporation (The U.S.), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Trescal, Inc. (The U.S.), OMEGA Engineering (The U.S.), Optical Test and Calibration Ltd. (The U.K.), Transcat, Inc. (The US), Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V. (The Netherlands) and Hubbell Incorporated (The U.S.) among others is prominent players operating in the electrical calibration equipment globally. Geographical expansion, establishing long term partnership agreements with other companies along with increasing research facilities across different countries are some of the prime business strategies adopted by the electrical calibration equipment market globally.