Embedded Display Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

An embedded system is basically a computer system having a dedicated function within an electrical or mechanical system after considering the real time computing constraints. This embedded or computer system is part of a device that includes hardware and mechanical parts. It is a combination of both hardware and software designed for a specified function within a larger system and can be both fixed and flexible on the basis of programmability. These systems may or may not have any interfaces. Embedded display is an application of embedded systems that allows implementation of color display interface.

Embedded display is normally analyzed on the basis of pixels per inch that provides high-resolution images and can be further used at low power consumption providing better coverage along with improving chip integration for enabling light weight designs. Embedded display ports also helps in providing a standardized display panel interface especially useful for internal connections. The global market for embedded display has been segmented on the basis of type, end use industry and geography. Based on type the global market has been segmented into LCD, LED, TFT and OLED among others. Automotive, industrial automation, fitness equipment, consumer electronics and wearables among others form the major application areas on the basis of which the global market has been segmented.

Global embedded display market on the basis of geography has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The low power consumption associated with the implementation of this technology forms a major driver for this market globally. In addition to this, it is the reduction of signal wires for high data rate along with compatibility with submicron chips further acts as a major driver for this market globally. The added flexibility, reduced interference with the specified wireless services along with the ability for adoption of new features also acts as some major reasons that has positively impacted this market and pushed its overall growth.

With all these factors that drivers the market growth there are certain factors as well that restricts the market growth and poses challenges for the market. One such factor being the costs associated with advanced embedded display systems that has been a major restraint for this market. Moreover, it is also seen that compressing of images along with continuous monitoring of backlight control in specific regions has been some other major restraints for this market. With all these drivers and restraints it is the advancement in system on chip or System on Chip (SoC) and GPU that is expected to provide huge growth opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Geographically, North America formed one of the major region that is contributing to the growth of this market followed by Europe. Growing application of this technology across different industry verticals such as medical, automotive and wearables has been a major driver for this market in these regions. Presence of large number of manufacturers in this region further boosts the market growth in this region. Asia Pacific forms another major region contributing to the growth also being one of the fastest growing market globally. China, India and Japan are some major countries in APAC that is boosting the market growth. Rise in government grants to boost the medical sector where embedded display has numerous applications forms a major reason that has positively impacted the market growth of embedded display in this region.

Some of the key players that are operating in the global embedded display market include Intel Corporation (The U.S.), ENEA AB (Sweden), Microsoft Corporation (The U.S.), Avnet Inc. (The U.S.), Multitouch Ltd. (Finland), AndersDX (The UK), Esterel Technologies SA (France), Green Hills Software (The U.S.) and Planar Systems Inc. (The U.S.) among others.