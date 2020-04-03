Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) is a set of technology, processes and people working towards managing increased array of wireless networks, mobile devices and related services to explore the opportunities of mobile computing within the various businesses. EMM helps businesses to manage securely any mobile device to improve employee satisfaction and productivity. EMM solutions include mobile application management (MAM), mobile device management (MDM), mobile content management (MCM) and bring your own device (BYOD) capabilities. Mobility is no more a luxury but an important tool to optimize a workplace. Enterprise Mobility Management is very essential as employees across the various industrial verticals expect to work from home and need to travel frequently for business tours. Enterprise mobility management solutions are increasing being adopted as it enables organizations to allow their employees to work from anywhere using any device.

The information technology (IT) sector is facing challenges pertaining to shift from using a browser to use of native application and introduction of set of slackly coupled mobile devices, which has significantly affected the growth in demand for enterprise mobility management solutions. Moreover the shift of applications to the cloud environment and their access through mobile devices is increasing demand by organizations who aim to enhance decision making abilities in real time and improving operational efficiency. With North America is the largest market for EMM industry. Moreover, with increasing government initiatives to improve Internet services and rising number of Internet subscribers in Asia Pacific, these regions offer tremendous growth opportunities for EMM vendors.

EMM is being increasing adopted across oil and gas industries. Although EMM solutions can yield tremendous benefits for these industries, liability and support to bring your own device (BYOD) dynamics poses a challenge. The market for EMM is accelerating due to proliferation of smart phones and mobile applications worldwide. There is increased challenge to these vendors as the mobile ecosystems have gone beyond use of mobiles and smartphones to use of smart sensors across industries and wearable. All this provides increasing opportunities for EMM market players to come up with best-in-class services, business models and solutions.

EMM industry faces an obstruction in its growth pertaining to the high support, security and cost required for the deployment of these solutions in the BYOD environment. However, the deployment of mobile devices is on the rise with introduction of new devices, applications and cloud services. Deployment of EMM solution through hybrid BYOD and consolidated cloud based model opens up various opportunities for EMM vendors. Moreover, Enterprise mobility management vendors to gain a competitive edge within this market are marketing their products through EMM conference 2015. This conference is held in the U.K. brings hundreds of public and private sector EMM companies together and helps them deliberate over leading developments and strategies in this fast-growing market. Furthermore, the primary focus of the conference is on latest developments it also encourages exploration of threats and opportunities associated with EMM.

Some of the major players in EMM market are Okta, Inc., BAE Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc., SAP SE, MobileIron, Good Technology, Apperian, Inc., and, SOTI Inc., among others.