Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Epitaxy is a method used to grow or lay a single crystalline film or layer over a crystalline-based semiconductor surface or substrate. The deposited substance must have a definite acclimatization with regard to the crystal-based semiconductor substrate. Moreover, Chip developers applies either molten or vapor based foundations to produce such epitaxial over layers. An epitaxial wafer is a wafer of semiconducting substrate made by epitaxial growth for application in microelectronics, photovoltaics and photonics. The market for epitaxial wafers is segmented on the basis of wafer size which includes 50mm to 100mm, 100mm to 150mm, above 150 mm. The market has been also segmented by application which includes LED semiconductor, power semiconductor, and MEMS-based devices among others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Heteroepitaxy and homoepitaxy are two prime methods used for epitaxial deposition. A film or layer is deposited on a substrate of dissimilar composition is known as heteroepitaxy deposition. Laying a film or layer on a surface or substrate of a similar level of conformation is known as homoepitaxy. With the growing demand for high end semiconductor equipment and device and increasing demand for energy efficient LED lights is also fueling the market for epitaxial wafer globally. Increasing focus on reducing the overall consumption of electricity along with growing awareness of green technology among consumers have compelled manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly and energy-efficient lighting for example LED lighting.

Furthermore, different governments are also taking up multiple projects and offering subsidies to promote LED lights which are acting as major driving factor for the epi wafer market globally. MEMS devices for instance gyroscopes, pressure sensors, accelerometers, micromirrors, digital compasses and modern pico projectors primarily use epi-wafers with features with thicker epi layers. Lowering manufacturing costs and providing higher device sensitivity and performance is driving the market for epi wafer market globally. The rising demand for high end features of smart devices like tablets and smart phones are having a positive effect on the market for epitaxial wafers.

Epitaxial wafers are more effective than bulk wafers owing to its attribute of providing the doping profile of a particular semiconductor device. The deposited layers are generally designed to have different electrical and compositional properties from the underlying wafer. Further, this can be easily adjusted as per the need of the semiconductor equipment or devices. For example, an epitaxial layer on a transistor primarily boosts the transistor’s switching speed and increases its breakdown voltage. Increasing popularity of tablets, smartphone, notebooks, gaming consoles, personal computers and laptops are fueling the demand for epitaxial wafers globally.

OEMs (Original Equipment manufacturers) are keen on introducing new 3D NAND integrated devices for example ICs. DRAM (Dynamic random access memory) requires less power and this attribute is another prime factor fueling the market for epitaxial wafers worldwide. Design complexities are one of the major restraining factors for the market which may hinder the growth of the market. However, Introduction of Dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and 3D NAND memory devices are anticipated to boost the demand for epitaxial wafers and it is considered as major opportunity for the market across different economies globally.

In 2016, Asia Pacific is dominating the market for epitaxial wafers, followed by North America and Europe globally. The rising popularity of advanced electronic equipment and devices like high end laptops, gaming consoles and other smart gadgets are fueling the market for epitaxial wafers across Asia Pacific. China and Japan are leading the market across Asia Pacific, followed by India, South Korea, and Taiwan among others. The U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy are among other major countries contributing in the epitaxial wafers market. UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Argentina are expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period from 20167to 2025.

EpiWorks, Inc. (The U.S.), Applied Materials, Inc. (The U.S.), GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), ASM International (The U.S.), Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Nichia Corporation (Japan), AIXTRON SE (Germany), Lam Research Corporation (The U.S.), Canon Anelva Corporation (Japan), IQE (The U.K.), Veeco Instruments, Inc. (The U.S.) among others are some of the major players operating in the epitaxial wafers market.

Major companies primarily focuses on new product development for better market penetration in order to satisfy the consumer demand across different economies globally. Partnership alliances with other companies and research and development along with acquisitions and merger are some of the major business strategies taken by the players dealing in the epitaxial wafers market in order to strengthen its presence globally.