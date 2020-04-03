Evolving Industry Trends : Global Computer Aided Detection Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) software is a set of algorithms that uses pattern recognition method predominantly to aid physicians for interpretation of medical images. Increasing number of patients opting for diagnostic imaging techniques is expected to propel the volume of image data to be analyzed.

Get PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2081954

This factor increases the probability of risk for failure in detecting abnormalities. To rectify this situation, CAD as a diagnostic analysis technology was introduced to assist physicians in reducing detection errors. This is achieved by using the clinical images generated through various imaging modalities such as X-Ray imaging, MRI, and computed tomography and ultrasound imaging. In recent years, the global CAD market experienced strong growth owing to increasing awareness of cancer diagnosis in early stages. Incidences of various types of cancers such as lung, prostate, breast and colorectal cancer is gradually increasing. For instance, the American Cancer Society estimated that more than one Mn people in U.S. are diagnosed with cancer every year and in 2012, 14.1 Mn new cases of cancer were reported. It has also been reported that in the same year, 8.2 Mn people died of cancer, which accounted for 14% of the overall deaths in 2012. Cancers such as colorectal, lung, stomach, breast, prostrate, cervical cancer and leukemia are the most common types of cancer. A publication in association with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), stated that occurrence of cancer increased with the growing age of individuals.

Increasing awareness of successful cancer treatment which needs early diagnosis is driving the population towards routine checkups and is expected to boost global CAD market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, availing health insurance requires mandatory pre-screening tests for chronic diseases. Thus, as the demand for insurance will gradually increase, the need for precise screening tools shall also increase correspondingly. Hence, growth in demand for insurance policies is expected to increase the adoption rate of CAD solutions in diagnostic tools. High preference for digital breast tomosynthesis is another factor that drives the growth of the global computer aided detection market. In digital breast tomosynthesis, the radiation is more concentrated and imaging is done of the complete breast with limited degree scan. Most of the imaging done is by reconstruction and is generally based on expectationmaximization algorithm. Digital breast tomosynthesis is, therefore, a computer aided detection wherein great computational power and image construction algorithm is required to produce detailed images of the breast.

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-computer-aided-detection-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html/toc

In 2018, the global Computer Aided Detection market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Computer Aided Detection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Aided Detection development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hologic

ICAD

Agfa-Gevaert

EDDA Technology

Fujifilm Medical Systems

Invivo

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi Medical

Siemens Healthineers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mammography

Ultrasound Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Tomosynthesis

Computed Tomography

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computer Aided Detection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computer Aided Detection development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2081954

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computer Aided Detection are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/