Expecting Massive Growth for Global Electronics Adhesives Market Forecast 2019-2025

Electronic adhesives are used for making interconnections between wires or other electronic components on a printed circuit board (PCB). They are extensively used in the manufacture and assembly of electronic circuits and products. These adhesives are used in the assembly and packaging of the electronic devices. The electronics market caters to various industries including telecommunications, defense, computer, consumer goods, and automotive products.

The Electrically Conductive product type segment dominated the global electronics adhesives market in revenue terms in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.

This report studies the global market size of Electronics Adhesives, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Electronics Adhesives production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

3M

Dow Corning

Evonik

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Dymax

Hitachi Chemical

Indium

KYOCERA Chemical

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Market Segment by Product Type

Electrically Conductive

Thermally Conductive

Ultraviolet Curing

Others

Market Segment by Application

Conformal Coating

Encapsulation

Surface Mounting

Wire Tacking

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

