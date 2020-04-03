Exposure System Market Growth and Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis Forecast To 2025

A photomask is a solid plate with transparencies or holes that let light to pass from one side to the other in a predefined pattern. Exposure systems usually project an image on the wafer by using a photomask. The function of the photomask is to block the light in some specific areas. Maskless lithography procedures direct a precise beam of light directly onto the surface of the wafer without using a mask. However, it is seldom used for commercial processes.

Exposure systems falls under the semiconductor production equipment. The capability to draw a flawless image of a small pattern onto the surface wafer is maintained by the wavelength of the light, and the capacity of the lens system to follow diffraction commands from the mask. Advanced tools use deep ultraviolet light from lasers with wavelengths between 193 and 248 nm.

Sustainable growth in the global semiconductor market is acting as a key driver for the growth of the overall exposure systems market. The upsurge in sales of consumer electronic devices and microelectronics is expected to fuel the global market. As the demand for semiconductor devices are increasing, so is the need for better speed and advanced integration methods. To be relevant in the market, the vendors operating in the semiconductor production equipment market are speeding up their development efforts. In lithography, the advancement of the future exposure systems is in progress.

Suggestions are also being made for processes that utilizes ArF (Argon fluoride) exposure systems to develop various semiconductor materials to support further miniaturization. In this era of miniaturization and fast and efficient delivery, the global exposure systems will play a pivotal role in attaining the same, thereby offering a significant growth opportunity for the market.

Based on type, the global exposure systems market can be classified into contact system, proximity system, projection system, and other systems. In this type of printer, a photomask is placed in shortest contact (direct contact) with the surface on which it is applied on, or the wafer. A proximity exposure system leaves a small gap amid the wafer and photomask. In both the above mentioned procedures, the mask guards the wafer, and concurrently patterns every die. However, contact systems sometimes cause damage to the wafer and the mask. The proximity exposure systems segment is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period in the global exposure systems market due to their ease of use and low damage risks. VLSI or Very Large Scale Integration process uses projection exposure systems.