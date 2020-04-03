Filagrinol Industry: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

Fliagrinol is an active compound which is liposoluble in nature. Fliagrinol is chemically composed of elements of vegetable unsapinifiables such as wheat germ, soybean and oils along with lipid fraction of pollen. Moreover, it helps in modulating the filaggrin production and thereby, offers moisturising effect to the skin. Fliagrinol, is a yeelow amber coloured solution with characteristic odour and is soluble in lipid. Fliagrinol is also known as pollen extract, oleo europaea oil unsaponifiables, triticum vulgare germ oil unsapnifiables and glycine soja oil unsaponifiables. Fliagrinol is derived from filaggrin which is an epidermal protein formed in the skin and has a key role in the keratinisation of the skin which is attributed to the moisturising effect to the skin.

Global Filagrinol Market: Drivers and Restraints

Fliagrinol is attributed to the fliaggrin modulator reaction which is marker for kertainsation of the skin and is considered to be non-toxic, non-irritant without any mutagenic effect. Hence, it clinically proven and is used in various dermatological formulation to treat skin related diseases such as psoriasis, dyskeratosis among others. Moreover, fliagrinol does not contain any preservative and is non allergic. Therefore, safety quotient of the fliagrinol expected the drive the market growth.

Apart from dermatological function, it provides deep conditioning to the skin and helps to maintain the integrity of the skin, hence finds extensive use in personal care products. Fliagrinol is mainly used for dry sensitive skin, anti-ageing creams, protects from sun burn and reddening of the skin along with professional use in functional make up preparations. Therefore, wide array of application is expected to spur the fliagrinol market. Moreover, for long lasting moisturising effect fliagrinol is used in association with hyaluramine –S. Apart from aforementioned applications, fliagrinol exerts an anti lipoperoxidant activity which is helpful in masking free radicals, thereby helping in healing process of the skin. The dermatological action of fliagrinol are considered to be scientifically proven. Hence are preferred among the pharmaectical and cosmetics manufacturers. Thereby, accelerating the growth of fliagrinol market.

However, presence of other compounds in cosmetics and dermatological sector exhibiting similar properties such as fliagrinol, is expected to hinder the growth of fliagrinol market. Moreover, increasing demand for organic and herbal care products among consumers is further expected to limit the growth of fliagrinol market.

Global Filagrinol Market: Segmentation

On the basis of industry, filagrinol market is segmented into:-

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of application, filagrinol market is segmented into:-

Skin Cream

Lotions

Oils

Ointments

Global Filagrinol Market: Region wise Outlook

The global filagrinol market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Latin America and North America. North America accounts for significant growth in filagrinol market. As demand for personal care product offering safe and effective results among consumers is expected to propel the growth of filagrinol market. Europe accounts for substantial growth of the filagrinol market. Various product manufacturers are involved in research and development of products that has versatile characteristics with minimal or no side effects. Hence, safe and effective results of filagrinol is expected to support the growth of filagrinol market. Asia Pacific region represents to be white space for the product manufacturers as increasing demand for personal care product coupled with lucrative investment opportunities is expected to spur the market for Asia Pacific region.

Global Filagrinol Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global filagrinol market includes: Vevy Europe S.p.A., Univar Inc., , Arerko Chemical Industry And Trade Inc., Ziko Co., Ltd., among other players

