Fruit-derived Sweeteners Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast upto 2018 – 2028

Fruit-derived sweeteners are sugars which occur naturally and is extracted through different processes, retaining high nutrition of the fruits used. Commercially available forms of fruit-derived sweeteners generally clear and neutral in taste. An abundance of fructose which is sweeter than sucrose is rich in fruits. Hence, manufacturers are utilizing fruit juices are replacing processed sugar with fruit-derived sweetener. Manufacturers process the fruits for juices, syrups, extracts, and other forms to eliminate water and retain high sugar content. This helps fruit-derived sweetener manufacturers an ease in production of fruit-derived sweeteners.

Among the various segments of fruit-derived sweeteners, monk fruit segment is projected to grow at highest rate due to its relative high sweetness index.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better. Demand for high nutrition, low-calorie natural ingredients has resulted in a demand for natural sweeteners. Fruit sweeteners are rich in vitamins, minerals, and protein. Fructose which is rich in fruits is regarded as better than sucrose according to experts. Sugar comprises of 20% of the American diet, as high consumption of sugar can result in nutrition deficiencies, which encourages sweeteners producers to look forward to healthier options for which fruit-derived sweeteners certainly seems like the best option.

Major players in the sweeteners industry are focusing towards fruit-derived sweeteners backed by high demand from consumers specifically for monk fruit-based sweetener. Demand for clean label products and natural sweeteners is boosting demand for fruit-derived sweeteners. Basically, sweeteners like glucose, fructose, and sucrose possess desirable taste characteristics and increase the caloric content of products. Growing traction towards healthy foods with a rise in consumer awareness across various social media platforms is encouraging higher sales of low or non-caloric sweeteners including fruit-derived sweeteners.

Upward projections will be noticed in the fruit-derived sweeteners market backed by rising consumer demand. No-calorie or low-calorie attributes along with the relative high sweetness of the fruit-derived sweeteners is boosting its sales globally. Major consumer markets for natural sweeteners were limited to stevia only until the advent of other fruit-derived sweeteners. Growing potential for low- and non-caloric sweetener compositions along with properties including high sweetness intensity, better taste, little bitterness, limited levels of off-flavors, reduced aftertaste and any of the combinations will drive the fruit-derived sweeteners market over the forecast period.

Exhibit 2 depicts key end use segments and their approximate market shares in the fruit-derived sweeteners market. A continued shift in consumption patterns is compelling sweetener manufacturers to adopt innovative and effective ingredients. The ongoing trend for healthier products will play a major role in the fruit-derived sweeteners market. However, traditional based consumption and availability of low-cost sweeteners will continue to limit fruit-derived sweeteners market over the forecast period.

Partnerships are one of the commonly followed strategies by the major players in the fruit-derived sweeteners market which are influencing the fruit-derived sweeteners market trends to a greater level.

In June 2016, ADM and GLG Life Tech Corporation entered into a new partnership to manufacture, market, sell and distribute low-calorie stevia and monk fruit sweeteners to customers around the globe.

In August 2016, Roquette joined a partnership that aimed to develop natural sweeteners and sweet taste enhancers. Zwingenberg-based Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (B.R.A.I.N.) and its subsidiary, natural products company AnalytiCon Discovery GmbH, also belong to the partnership, called Dolce.

Flavored water industry will be the primary consumer of fruit-derived sweeteners regarding growth rate. Carbonated soft drinks segment is projected to be a major consumer for fruit-derived sweeteners over the forecast period concerning volume. Volume-wise beverages industry form a major share regarding application for fruit-derived sweeteners. The inclusion of a various range of fruits is likely to lower fruit-derived sweeteners prices which will augment higher purchases across various industries.

A modeling-based approach is followed and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in fruit-derived sweeteners report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the source, form, and applications of the product segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.