Gene Gun Market Latest Report With Forecast To 2025

Gene gun or a biolistic particle delivery system, is an instrument used for transporting exogenous DNA or foreign DNA (transgenes) into the cells. Gene guns can transform the target tissues of animals or plants physically by injecting or delivering the genetic information. Gene gun technology includes carrying of a RNA or DNA, typically a plasmid DNA, coated over a transporter, i.e. an elemental particle of heavy metal such as microscopic titanium or gold particles, often known as bullets into living tissues. The technique is often referred to as biolistic.

The biolistic particle delivery system or gene gun is able to transform not just nucleus, but nearly any type of cell, including organelles along with plastids and plants. The technique involves high velocity acceleration of particles to perforate the cell membrane and transport the desired materials into living cells of tissues. The acceleration needed is provided by electric discharge, centripetal force, firing explosives, or compressed gas.

Due to this reason, the technique is also known as particle acceleration, microprojectile bombardment, and particle bombardment. This technique was developed in the early 1980s and revolutionized genetic engineering that involves altering the genes of an organism, i.e. transformation. Transformation is a process of manipulating the genetic makeup of a cell by incorporating a foreign or non-self-genetic material into it. This transforms the genetic makeup of the transformed organism. For example, plants can be incorporated with pest resistance or drought resistance genes.

The global gene gun market is expected to grow substantially due to the rise in recombinant DNA technology and genetic engineering. Increasing interest of scientists and researchers in this field and its varied application will drive the gene gun market as it plays a significant role in transformation experiments.

Furthermore, advancements in agriculture, inclination toward genetically modified crops, and increasing research and development in the life science sector will fuel market growth. Rapid technological advancements in gene gun technology is anticipated to propel market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of sustained gene expression in target cell, death of the target tissue, and inaccuracy in the method may hamper the growth of the market. Also, altering with genetic makeup involves some ethical issues. These factors collectively may restrain the growth of the market in the near future.

The global gene gun market can be segmented on the basis of modality, applications, and geographical region. Gene guns are segmented on the basis of modality into portable handheld type, desktop type and others. With increasing recombinant DNA technology and genetic engineering, gene guns are finding extensive applications in agriculture, medical and other sectors. In agriculture, crops are genetically modified to improve their quality, nutritious value, reduce maturation time, develop resistance to pests, diseases, and herbicides, and to increase tolerance to harsh environmental conditions like extreme temperatures. In the medical field, gene gun technology has been used in vaccination as DNA vaccination and in other therapeutic applications.

Geographically, the gene gun market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the gene gun market globally. This major share of the region is attributed to technological advancement and high quality research and development in genetic engineering which enables greater usage of the instrument. Asia Pacific is expected to be the rapidly growing market due to increasing research in genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology and government funding supporting research in this field. Therefore, Asia Pacific and Latin America are lucrative target areas for major players of the gene gun market.

Key players in the gene gun market are Chintek Technology Co., Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Wealtec Corp., DuPont, Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (BTX), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Life Technologies Corporation), Ningbo Scientz Biotechnology Co., Ltd, and others.

