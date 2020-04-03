Geranium Oil Market : Market Development, Overview and Forecast upto 2025

Geranium oil is an essential oil which is typically extracted for the leaves, flowers and stem of the geranium plant, botanically called Pelargonium graveolens. The key chemical constituents of geranium oil include geranic, citronellyl formate, linalool, sabinene, myrtenol, eugenol, methone, geraniol, terpineol, citral, and citronellol.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

The oil of geranium is held in prestige form being a non-irritant, non-toxic, and non-sensitizing. Geranium oil boasts of several therapeutic properties such as being an antiseptic, wound-healing, and an anti-depressant. Due to its sweet, and floral fragrance, geranium oil finds several applications in aromatherapy. There has been an intensified demand for luxury cosmetics, aromatherapy products, and essential oils, which are expected to bolster the global geranium oil market in the forthcoming years.The report offers a detailed study of the global geranium oil market, considering its growth factors, possible restraints, and potential business prospects.

Aromatherapy is an elective medication treatment used to treat numerous conditions. Individuals with skin break out issues frequently utilize essential oils. Burn scars can likewise be relieved with aromatherapy items. Furthermore, injuries caused by burns might be treated with aromatherapy. Aromatherapy is utilized as an option in contrast to pharmaceutical medications because of its several advantages and low side-effects. Various ecological impacts related with pharmaceuticals are augmenting the utilization of naturally produced essential oils.

The customer tendency toward preventive social insurance, alongside the enhanced lifestyles, are pivotal factors driving the global geranium oil market. Likewise, the growing instances of depression and anxiety among the populace are adding to the interest for essential oils for their utilization in aromatherapy purposes. Broad research is being done to study the advantages of essential oils thus fuelling the global geranium oil market.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

The global geranium oil market is segmented into four key regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World for detailed geographical analysis. North America is expected to experience substantial growth in the market on account of popularity or trend of aromatherapy in nations such as the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to register healthy growth on account of high demand from China, Japan and India.

Primary strategies undertaken by key market players include strategic partnerships, development of new products, and geographical expansions. For example, in 2016, Rocky Mountain Oils launched a new product line of essential oils for children, Kids Line. This includes products such as Skin Balance Essential Oil Blend and Muscle Soothe Essential Oil Blend. Launch of new, innovative products such as these is expected to augur well for budding vendors in the global market.

Leading players in the global geranium oil market include Penta Manufacturing Company, Fleurchem, Albert Vieille, Ernesto Ventos, INDUKERN INTERNACIONAL, and Robertet Group.