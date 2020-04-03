GERD and NERD Treatment Market To Achieve Significant Growth In The Near Future 2019-2023 With SWOT Analysis And Key Business Strategies

Market Highlights:

Heartburn is the burning sensation in the chest behind the breastbone that we feel when stomach acid refluxes back into the esophagus (food tube). Increasing prevalence of gastric diseases has increased the investment in GERD medication for research and development. This is expected to further drive the demand for gastroenteric drugs.

The Americas GERD & NERD treatment market is growing continuously and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.02 % from 2017 to 2023.

Major players in GERD & NERD treatment market

Some of the major players in this market are (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Jeil pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Mederi Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Medigus Ltd. (Israel), Medtronic Inc. (U.S.), Merck & CO., Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited (Israel), Torax Medical (U.S.), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Canada), Carbon Medical technologies (U.S.), Allegiant health (U.S.), Tya pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Sanofi (France).

Segmentation:

Americas GERD & NERD treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, dosage form, and end user. On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into antacids (acid neutralizers), proton pump inhibitors, H2 receptor blocker, prokinetic agents, antidepressants, calcium channel blockers, and others. Proton pump inhibitors are further segmented into esomeprazole, omeprazole, pantoprazole, lansoprazole, dexlansoprazole, rabeprazole, and others.

H2 receptor blocker is further segmented into ranitidine, famotidine, cimetidine, nizatidine, and others. Prokinetic agents are further segmented into domperidone, metoclopramide, itopride, prucalopride, cisapride, benzamide, mosapride, erythromycin, and others. Based on the dosage form, it is segmented into solid and liquid. On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Considering the Americas GERD & NERD treatment market, there are two main regions: North America, and South America. North America consists of U.S. and Canada. The U.S. holds the largest market share due to the increasing burden of diseases, the share for gastric diseases is also increasing. The prevalence of acid reflux and related symptoms are increased across the globe by nearly 50% over the last decade.

Moreover, among all the geographical regions, North America has the highest GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) prevalence of 18.1%-27.8%. In North America, the U.S. has the highest prevalence of 26.2%.

According to the University of Michigan, more than 60 million American adults suffer from heartburn at least once a month and over 25 million experience heartburn daily. About 42% of the U.S. population experience heartburn at some point.

The American Cancer Society estimated that about 28,000 cases of stomach cancer are expected to diagnose and nearly 10,960 people may die from stomach cancer in 2017

According to the American Cancer Society, there were nearly 24,590 new cases of stomach cancer in 2015 and 10,720 deaths in the same year.

