Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market

The report on the global Automotive OEM Coatings Market includes an in-depth projection and analysis on a national, regional, and global level. The study provides historical information concerning the market and estimations over the forecast period, where 2019 is the base year and 2025 is the end of the period timeline. The report states the present market volume as well as the revenue and offers a calculated future estimation. The report includes various drivers and constraints that are impacting or have the potential to impact the global market in the coming years. Add to this, the report provides insights and information concerning the future opportunities and trends in the market, in both globular and regional level.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791519-global-automotive-oem-coatings-market-2018-2025

Key Players

The Global Automotive OEM Coatings market report profiles the following companies-

BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint, AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Co., Valspar, Kansai Paint, Covestro AG (Bayer), DuPont, KCC Corporation, Arkema SA.

To provide users with the opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of the global Automotive OEM Coatings Market, we have performed an in-detailed value chain analysis. Furthermore, to gain extensive idea about the competitive landscape of the market, the Five Forces model of Porter is used during the stage of analysis. The study report also provides a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each of the market segments are narrowed down and provided with information like potential growth rate, market size, and attractiveness in-general. All the segments of the market have been carefully studied by our team of in-house experts and professionals using a number of effective methodologies. The analysis of the global Automotive OEM Coatings Market is based on both past, present, and future trends.

Key market segments covered

By Type

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powdered

UV-cured

By Layer

Primer

Basecoat

E-coat

Clear coat

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

The report segments the market by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Others. Asia-Pacific was the largest market for Automo-tive OEM coatings in 2017 and is also expected to dominate the market in the coming years. The increasing automobile production in countries like China, South Korea, India, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia is a primary reason for the large share of the APAC region in the market. The rapid economic growth, increasing governments’ investments, and advance-ments in road infrastructure especially in China and India, is also spurring the demand for Automotive OEM coatings in the region. The strong presence of key players and rising in-vestments in the region is further boosting the market growth.

The global Automotive OEM Coatings Market study comprises a thorough profiling of some of the major and emerging players. The profiling of the players includes a host of information and gives an idea about the competitive landscape in the Automotive OEM Coatings Market. The report mentions some of the key strategies being employed by the players in the market, including partnerships, collaborations & mergers, joint ventures, product launches, and regional expansion.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791519-global-automotive-oem-coatings-market-2018-2025

Major Key Points of Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market – Methodology and Scope

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market – Trends

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market – Industry Analysis

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market – By Type

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market – By Layer

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market – By Vehicle Type

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market – By Geography

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market – Competitive Landscape

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market – Company Profiles*

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market – Appendix

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)