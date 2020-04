Global Butyl Glycolate (CAS 7397-62-8) Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2019-2024

The analysts forecast the global butyl glycolate market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.18% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global butyl glycolate for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the butyl glycolate sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets and applications.

Geographically, the global butyl glycolate market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the butyl glycolate market is segmented into:

– Coatings & Paints

– Printing Inks

– Chemical Intermediates

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global butyl glycolate market are:

– Avid Organics Pvt. Ltd.

– CAC Nantong Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Celanese Corporation

– Jiangxi Tianyu Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Water Chemical Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global butyl glycolate market.

– To classify and forecast global butyl glycolate market based on application and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global butyl glycolate market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global butyl glycolate market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global butyl glycolate market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global butyl glycolate market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of butyl glycolate

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to butyl glycolate

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with butyl glycolate suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.