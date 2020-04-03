Global Enterprise SaaS Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Enterprise SaaS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

SaaS is a software licensing and delivery model in which software is licensed on a subscription basis and is centrally hosted. SaaS is more stable today with legacy software companies consolidating their hold, while customer adoption is reaching maturity.

SaaS vertical is growing faster than horizontal SaaS, as industry-specific features are demanded by more businesses. Developers are taking charge again in SaaS adoption as SDKs and APIs become critical cloud features.

In 2018, the global Enterprise SaaS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise SaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise SaaS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ACCENTURE

AKAMAI

APPTIX ASA

ARIBA

CA TECHNOLOGIES

CDC

CISCO

CITRIX

Dell EMC

ESKER

ETELOS

GOGRID

HCL TECHNOLOGIES

IBM

INFOSYS

JOYENT

MICROSOFT

NETSUITE

NOVELL

ORACLE

PATNI COMPUTER SYSTEMS

PROGRESS SOFTWARE

RAMCO SYSTEMS

RIGHTNOW TECHNOLOGIES

SABA SOFTWARE

SALESFORCE.COM

SAP

TALEO

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

WIPRO

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Web Collaboration

ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

On-Demand HR Solution

Product Life-cycle Management (PLM)

Document Management (DM)

Market segment by Application, split into

Business

HR

Information management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise SaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise SaaS development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

