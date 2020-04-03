Global Enterprise SaaS Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2019-2025
SaaS is a software licensing and delivery model in which software is licensed on a subscription basis and is centrally hosted. SaaS is more stable today with legacy software companies consolidating their hold, while customer adoption is reaching maturity.
SaaS vertical is growing faster than horizontal SaaS, as industry-specific features are demanded by more businesses. Developers are taking charge again in SaaS adoption as SDKs and APIs become critical cloud features.
In 2018, the global Enterprise SaaS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise SaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise SaaS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ACCENTURE
AKAMAI
APPTIX ASA
ARIBA
CA TECHNOLOGIES
CDC
CISCO
CITRIX
Dell EMC
ESKER
ETELOS
GOGRID
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
IBM
INFOSYS
JOYENT
MICROSOFT
NETSUITE
NOVELL
ORACLE
PATNI COMPUTER SYSTEMS
PROGRESS SOFTWARE
RAMCO SYSTEMS
RIGHTNOW TECHNOLOGIES
SABA SOFTWARE
SALESFORCE.COM
SAP
TALEO
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
WIPRO
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Web Collaboration
ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)
Supply Chain Management (SCM)
On-Demand HR Solution
Product Life-cycle Management (PLM)
Document Management (DM)
Market segment by Application, split into
Business
HR
Information management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise SaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise SaaS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
