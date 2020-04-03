Global High Content Screening Market Rising Awareness, Competition, Significant Growth Factors, Forecast to 2025

‘High content screening Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment, 2018 – 2026’. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and insights regarding various market opportunities in the global high content screening market.High content screening is an image based screening technique, which measures the physical and biochemical characteristics in the cells and the organisms. The high content screening techniques have proved to be very useful for the pharmaceutical industry for the characterization of preclinical drugs. Companies are keen on developing integrated system in order to suit varying needs of the end-users Furthermore, increased focus on effective distribution and marketing of such products has increased across the globe. Increasing government support for research and development for drug discovery processes across the globe is expected to drive the growth of High Content Screening (HCS) market during the forecast period.

Companies are focused on penetrating untapped market such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, where growth of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry is expected to increase significantly.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented as cell imaging and analysis equipment, consumables, software and services. Cell imaging and analysis equipment are further sub-segmented as High Content Screening (HCS) instruments and flow cytometers. Also, High Content Screening (HCS) instruments are categorised into high-end High Content Screening (HCS), mid-end High Content Screening (HCS) and low-end High Content Screening (HCS) instruments. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size and volume analysis for High Content Screening (HCS) instruments across the globe.

Primary screening is the isolation of microorganisms which possess interesting characteristics for the industrial applications while the secondary screening is done after the primary screening. The micro-organisms of high importance are then isolated by selective procedures for the secondary screening which is followed further by the Identification of the target its characterization and validation of the molecular mechanisms which is addressed by the target. The target should be efficacious, safe, meet clinical and commercial requirements. Target Validation shows that the molecular target is interacting to the target in a disease process.

To provide an accurate understanding and to assess the opportunities in this market, the high content screening market is categorically split under four sections, namely market analysis by product type, applications, industry and regions. The report analyses the global high content screening market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume.

The report starts with an overview of high content screening and its usage in regions across the globe. In the same section, PMR covers the high content screening performance in terms of revenue. This section includes, PMR analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply-side and demand-side perspective.

The next section of the high content screening report analyses the global high content screening market based on product type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 08 years. The product types covered in the report include:

Cell Imaging & Analysis

consumables

Software

Services

The next section of the report analyses the global high content screening market based on Applications and presents the forecast in terms value for the next 08 years. The Applications covered in the report include:

Primary & Secondary Screening

Target Identification & Validation

Toxicity Studies

Compound Profiling

Others

The next section of the report analyses the global high content screening market based on industry and presents the forecast in terms value for the next 08 years. The industry covered in the report include:

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Biotechnology

Educational Institutions

Independent CRO

Government Organizations

Others

The next section of the report analyses the global high content screening market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 08 years. The regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

To arrive at market size, the report considers company share analysis for the majority of the companies, which includes approximatly 60% share from the geographies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of the hearing implant market. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome based on different analysis such as supply side, demand side and GDP growth rate. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities, rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, we have taken into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

As previously highlighted, the market for high content screening is split into various sub-segments based on region, product type, applications and industry. All these sub-segments or categories have been analysed to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to the growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of the many key trends in the hearing implant market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of high content screening by regions, product type, applications and industry. The revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar value is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective.

Furthermore, Persistence market research has developed market attractiveness index for all four segments – regional, product type, applications type and industry type segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities available in the market.

In the final section of the report, the high content screening market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the market, presence in high content screening market portfolio and key differentiators.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global hearing implants market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Merck Millipore Corporation, Danaher Corporation (Molecular Devices), Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Sysmex Corporation

