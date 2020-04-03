Global Indoor Humidifier Market to Reach US$300.4 mn by 2020 as Commercial Spaces Focus on Maintaining Air Quality

According to the research report, the indoor humidifier market was valued at US$212.4 mn in 2013 and is expected to reach US$300.4 mn in 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.40% from 2014 to 2020. The steady growth of the indoor humidifier market in North America is largely due to the growing awareness about maintaining indoor air quality, especially in commercial spaces. This market is also being propelled by the ongoing research and development that is leading to the introduction of energy-efficient indoor humidifiers and integration of HVAC equipment with humidifiers.

The indoor humidifier market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. The products sold in the North America indoor humidifier market are ultrasonic humidifiers, warm-mist humidifiers, evaporative humidifiers, vaporizers, and steam to steam humidifiers. The applications of humidifiers are seen in the industrial and commercial sectors. The industrial sector is inclusive of the automotive industry, the IT industry, the healthcare industry, the textile, wood, paper, and pulp industry, and the food and beverage industry. On the other hand, the commercial sector consists of education institutes, enterprises, retail and cold stores, and media and entertainment. Geographically, the indoor humidifier market is segmented into the U.S. and Canada.

Among the product segments of the indoor humidifier market in North America, the evaporative indoor humidifiers segment holds a dominating position, as it generated 34.2% of the total revenue in 2013. Research analysts predict this segment will hold the leading position between 2014 and 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 5.70%.

The research report profiles some of the key players in the North America indoor humidifier market such as DRI-STEEM Corporation, Pure Humidifier, Carel Industries, S.p.A, MEE Industries, Inc., Armstrong International, Inc., and Walter Meier Group. The report assesses each of these players and offers detailed data on the financial overview of these companies, their business and marketing strategies, plans for strategic mergers and acquisitions, and investment outlook for the near future.