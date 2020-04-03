Global Motionless Mixers Market Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019 – 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Motionless Mixers Market Research Report 2019” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Scope of Motionless Mixers Market

A motionless mixers (also known as static mixers) is a device, usually metal or plastic, that is fixed in a pipe or tube. As the fluid flows through this section, it is continuously divided, reorientated, sheared, and stretched by the helical right- and left-hand elements producing new interfacial elements that are subsequently recom- bined. Through the action of the static mixer, fluid at the center of the flow field can be directed towards the walls, while material at the walls is sent to the center. This produces a distributive mixing of the fluid components in a radial direction. It can produce a homogeneous blend of dispersion in laminar, transitional or turbulent flow within a very short pipe length. It is widely used in the process industry for a large variety of mixing applications.

Top Manufacturers of Motionless Mixers Market

Sulzer

Koflo Corporation

Statiflo

Komax Systems

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Fluitec

MVV SRL

StaMixCo

BTmix

Noritake Co., Ltd.

PRIMIX

Westfall Manufacturing

ROSS

Verder International

OMORIS

Agitec

Admix

YNT Petrochemical Machinery Equipment

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of Motionless Mixers for each type, primarily split into-

Metal Motionless Mixers

Plastic Motionless Mixers

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Motionless Mixers for each application, including-

Water and Wastewater

Oil, Gas and Petrochemical

Chemical Process

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

