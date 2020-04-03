Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market Insights, Facts, Developments, Growth, Solutions & Applications to 2025

Global Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) Sector Outlook along with a Synopsis of the Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market

The global digital ecosystem has been continuously evolving over the last few years. The worldwide ICT sector has witnessed some key disruptions of late and governments of various economies are devising and implementing smart and inclusive regulations to govern sector penetration and facilitate technology connectivity to all parts of the world. Even as the world of technology prepares for a massive revolution with unimaginable advancements powered by machine intelligence, here are some of the key drifts presently trending the global ICT sector:

Mobile as the new internet accessibility engine: Currently, about three-fourths of internet usage is through mobile phones, with an increasing usage witnessed in low-income and middle-income countries. Yet, over half the worlds population is bereft of mobile broadband internet services. Mobile data providers have accepted this challenge and are targeting niche, unpenetrated markets with high-speed connectivity offerings to increase their customer base.

Cloud computing to shoot beyond the sky: Cloud is a potent catalyst in all technological advances of the 21st Cloud is transforming the way enterprises handle big data, and ICT companies are looking to deploy new mechanisms and tools to speak to data and acquire the relevant information capable of impacting cross sector business growth.

Swifter integration of networks and technologies: ICT will continue to disrupt industries and with an increasing shift in focus towards cross-functional platforms that integrate networks, devices, and technologies, a structured integration of communication applications and protocols is fueling new service offerings.

An app-led technology universe: If mobile is at the heart of the ICT revolution, mobile apps are the arteries that pump in the necessary innovation for survival. The rise of start-ups offering a plethora of mobile apps is set to revolutionize the entire paradigm of the global ICT sector.

Cyber readiness is the norm: A rapid digitalization has also upped the risk of cybercrimes and cyber-attacks. Mobile companies are working to build secure ICT servers and networks and cyber readiness is of paramount importance today while introducing new products and services in the global market.

