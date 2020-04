Grain Processing Machinery Market Trends, Scope, Research Insights by 2026

Grains were first domestically cultivated by primitive humans about 8,000 years ago. Over the years, humans have made developments in the production of grains. Later on, cereal and grains were produced for trading and for use in the barter system. Agriculture plays an important role in the economy. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization, around 60% of the global population is employed in agriculture. Grains are an important source of food around the world. Various dishes can be made from grains. Grains have to pass through processes such as cleaning, grading, hulling, etc. before reaching consumers.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51600

After harvesting, cereal directly goes for threshing, winnowing, drying, and storage. After going through these processes, grains are sent for primary processing by macnines. Firstly, grains are cleaned with the help of cleaners. Winnowing machines can be used to separate the chaff, soil, and dirt. After cleaning, grains are sent for grading, in which they are separated on the basis of their size. Several grains have husks or shells that needs to be removed by a decorticator machine. After the separation step, grains are sent for the drying process in order to remove any moisture.

Drying increases the shelf life of grains. Some grain processors use insecticides to protect grains from insects and pests and store them in warehouses. Grains such as wheat, oats, rice, corn, barley, sorghum, rye, millet, and triticale need processing before being sent to food processors and manufacturers. Processing machinery can be classified into automatic and semiautomatic. Automatic machinery requires zero or very minimal human interference, whereas semiautomatic machinery requires human help. Automatic machinery is more expensive than semiautomatic machinery. Many food processing companies install grain processing machines in order to process grains domestically at their plants.

Increase in the production of food grains is driving the global grain processing machinery market. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), the global production of coarse grains increased from 1,318 million tons in 2015 to 1,358 million tons in 2016, a rise of 3.0% between 2015 and 2016. Rise in population, increase in demand for food, and rise in demand for processed grains from food processors and food manufacturers are also propelling the grain processing machinery market.