GxP/GMP Regulation Testing, Services Market Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast upto 2024

Summary

High quality drug products, food safety and need for production of safe medical devices and cosmetics are terms that are increasing in popularity. With global demand for pharmaceuticals, food (natural and processed), medical devices and consumer goods on the rise, quality and safety concerns are also growing. Changing production methods, particularly for biologic drugs, have greatly augmented the use of plastics in the form of single-use systems in both upstream and downstream processing stages. Moreover, lists of chemical contaminants is also surging, including risks from pesticides, dioxins, heavy metals, migrants from packaging materials and so on. From a safety perspective, microbial contamination has always been a point of focus for products used for human consumption.

Considering these developments and increasing public awareness about product quality, the FDA and other international regulatory bodies are coming together and encouraging manufacturers to strictly adhere to GxP/GMP regulatory guidelines. The FDA is motivating manufacturing facilities to increase the adoption of good practices during manufacturing and the risk-based quality-by-design (QbD) strategy of production to ensure that products are suitable for intended uses. The FDA is enforcing these approaches by conducting an increasing number of inspections and audits of manufacturing facilities as well as their suppliers, demanding detailed data of testing and characterization during regulatory submissions and continually updating GxP/GMP guidelines.

The GxP/GMP regulation testing service providers are emerging market players that are helping manufacturing companies in the food, pharmaceutical, medical device and cosmetic sectors obtain regulatory compliance. These companies offer a diverse array of testing services spanning all stages of product development, including consultations, guided inspections, audits and certifications. The companies provide several benefits to manufacturing companies, such as decreased costs of testing and compliance, improved productivities, customer trust and brand reputation and faster regulatory guidance.

Report Scope:

This new BCC Research report, GxP/GMP Regulation Testing Service Market in Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices and Cosmetics, provides a detailed analysis on GxP/GMP regulations, testing services, the current market and future prospects. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of trends in the GxP/GMP testing service market in a global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2024. The report is focused on an analysis of the GxP/GMP regulation testing service market by product type, region and end-use industry.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of GxP services being offered globally in key sectors, including market forecasts and sales through 2024. The report analyzes the market by segmenting it into the various types of services offered (analytical testing, product development testing, microbiology and sterility testing, packaging and shelf-life testing, and audit testing). The end-user markets focus on the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food and medical device sectors. This study surveys the GxP testing service market in all the following geographic regions: North America, Europe and the emerging market region. Emerging markets region include countries like India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and countries in Latin America.

The report also features new developments and regulations impacting market growth globally.

The new BCC report provides comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry. The chapter on industry structure is focused on changing market trends, leading vendors, their market shares and service offerings. The chapter also covers mergers and acquisitions and any other collaborations or partnerships that happened during the evaluation period of this report that are expected to shape the industry.

Report Includes:

– 56 data tables and 25 additional tables

– An overview of the GxP/GMP regulations, testing services market in food, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and cosmetics sectors

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Regional dynamics of the GxP testing services market in North America, Europe and Emerging markets that include countries like China, India, Korea, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Africa

– Information on the global market data by analytical and testing types and services, end users, application industry and regions

– Examination of merger and acquisition deals, key competitive landscape and market share analysis of leading vendors

– Assessment of existing government regulations and technological aspects of GxP guidelines and standards in food, pharma, medical devices, and cosmetic sectors

– Company profiles of the leading market players in the industry, including Almac Group, Namsa, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), Sartorius AG and Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (UI)”

