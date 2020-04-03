Healthcare Staffing Services Market: Global Industry Share, Market Size, Trends to 2026 – Credence Research

The report includes forecast and analysis for the Healthcare Staffing Services market on a global and regional level. The research gives important data of 2015, 2016 and 2017 along with a projection from 2018 to 2026 based on revenue. The study covers drivers and limitations of the Healthcare Staffing Services market along with the impact they have on the trade over the forecast period. Additionally, the report covers the study of possibilities available in the Healthcare Staffing Services market on a global level.

Market Insight:

The global healthcare staffing services market shall undergo steady growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Rising demand for healthcare professionals globally, coupled with increasing healthcare spending will drive this market. There has been shortage of physicians and healthcare workers all over the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Health Workforce Alliance, 83 countries fall short of acceptable criteria of 22.8 skilled healthcare personnel per 1,000 population. Moreover, the WHO states that expected global need-based shortage of skilled healthcare providers stood at a 17.4 million in 2013 out of which 2.6 million are doctors and 9 million are nurses/midwives and other cadres. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 50% of healthcare jobs were vacant in 2016, an increase from 30% in 2015.

The report aims to present a study of Global Healthcare Staffing Services Market along with accurate segmentation of market by type, solution, application and five major geographical regions. Global Healthcare Staffing Services market is supposed to witness a high increase during the forecast years due to expanding risk of data theft and firm government regulation.

The report also tracks the major market functions including product launches, technological advancements, mergers & benefits, and the innovative market tactics opted by key market players. Along with strategically examining the key micro markets, the paper also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, possibilities and challenges in the Healthcare Staffing Services market.

