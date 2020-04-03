Heavy Duty Telehandler Market Share, Supply, Sales, Manufacturers, Competitor and Consumption 2019 to 2023

Global Heavy Duty Telehandler Market: Information by Capacity (5 to 10 Ton, 10.1 to 15 Ton and 15.1 and above), Application (Construction, Agriculture, Mining and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Forecast to 2023

Telehandlers or telescopic handlers are machines that can lift more than 5 tons of weight, facilitating lifting to a height of 50 ft. or more, as it is equipped with a telescopic boom. A telehandler is a hybrid between a crane and a forklift. Telescopic handlers are used to lift loads in construction, logistics, agriculture, and other industries. They can also be used in material handling, digging trenches and underground mine baskets.

According to the report published by Market Research Future, the global heavy-duty telehandler market is estimated to garner substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The heavy-duty telehandler market is expected to drive exponential growth because of widespread application in sectors such as agriculture and construction. Factors such as equipment utilization, cash inflows from businesses, dollar & time utilization, and higher prices are boosting to the telehandler market growth.

The global heavy-duty telehandler market is estimated to witness an increase in demand from the construction equipment manufacturing industry. Such demand can be attributable to the telehandlers’ abilities to help with complex tasks, high load bearing capacity, and 360-degree movement capability. In addition, telehandlers can be combined with other machineries as it helps in the reduction overall cost of production, further driving the market for heavy-duty telehandlers.

A rise in the demand for technologically advanced machinery in the construction industry due to high productivity rate is estimated to trigger the heavy-duty telehandler market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, factors owing to swift growth in the heavy-duty telehandler market are expansion in the rental construction equipment market and the expansion of the construction industry as a whole. Adversely, rising input cost leading to higher operational cost is deemed to hamper the growth of the global heavy-duty telehandler market.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global heavy-duty telehandler market include Manitou (U.K.), JCB Ltd. (U.K.), Liebherr Machines (Switzerland), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Merlo (Argentina), Pettibone Traverse LLC (U.S.), Wacker Neuson (Germany), Skyjack Inc. (U.S.), Sennebogen Maschinenfabrik GmbH (Germany), and GEHL Company (U.S.).

Industry Updates

18 February 2019: Xtreme Manufacturing introduces two new B-Class rough terrain telehandlers, as well as a compact telehandler at World of Concrete 2019. The new Xtreme XR742 has a 3,175-kg lift capacity, a maximum lift height of 12.8 meters, and a forward reach of 8.2 meters.

24 February 2019: JCB has won the telehandler tech injunction against Manitou. A French court has issued a preliminary injunction against Manitou, requiring it to stop the manufacturing of telehandlers which feature a patented productivity device developed by JCB.

Segmental Analysis

The report published by MRFR has studied the market on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application, the heavy-duty telehandler market has been segmented into construction, agriculture, and mining.

In the agricultural sector, the most common attachment used for the telehandler is a bucket or bucket grab. Most telehandlers use a computer which uses sensors to monitor the vehicle. It will warn the operator and/or cut off further control input if the limits of the vehicle are exceeded.

The segment of construction is estimated to witness major growth owing to the booming construction sector and rapid industrialization across the globe, especially in developing countries such as China and India.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The heavy-duty telehandler market has been analyzed for various regional segments such as North

America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to hold the largest market share for heavy-duty telehandler market during the forecast period. Factors attributing to such growth are rapid industrialization and increased manufacturing activities in the region.

In addition, launch of various new projects in developed countries is propelling further growth in the heavy-duty telehandler market. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the global heavy-duty telehandler market.

