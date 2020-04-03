High Protein Snacks Market – Research Reveals the Influences for Future Industry Growth till 2027

The growing health and wellness trend has created strong demand for functional and fortified food and beverages significantly over the past years. The high protein snacks are protein fortified snacking options which have potential functional benefits for consumers. The high protein snacks are derived from animal-based or plant-based protein sources and made into on-the-go snacks to cater the consumers need for a round-the-clock snacking option.

Snowballing urbanization and industrialization have resulted in the busy and hectic lifestyles of consumers. This hectic lifestyle has given rise to new eating habits that are unlike the normal three-square-meals eaten at the family table. Consumers are spinning towards round-the-clock snacking every time hunger strikes. However, consumers are also becoming more thoughtful about their snacking choices. They are opting for healthier snacks containing nutritious and natural ingredients, free-from claims and labels that are beneficial to their health and wellness. Thus, the consumers are turning towards protein fortified high protein snacks to mitigate their hunger. Healthy snacking is a growing food trend. Today, an ever-increasing number of snack bases are made with nuts, fruits, vegetables, beans, seeds, or combinations, to provide more protein and fiber to consumers, and offer healthy high protein snacks to the consumers. Besides, the consumers are preferring higher protein snacks as they fulfill the basic nutrition needs of the body, provides energy, cuts down the excesses fats and cholesterol, and also keeps individual satiated for longer.

Some of the major players of high protein snacks market include: Vitaco health Australia Pty Ltd., Small Planet Foods, Inc., Quest Nutrition LLC, The WhiteWave Foods Company, Clif Bar & Company, Powerful Men LLC, Kellogg Co., Buff Bake, YouBar Manufacturing Company, General Mills, Inc., Premier Nutrition Corporation, Naturell Inc., Bakery Barn, Inc., Bounce Foods ltd., Good Full Stop Ltd., Kashi Company, Hormel Foods Corporation, PowerBar, Inc., Iovate Health Sciences Inc., and TruFoodMfg Company.

