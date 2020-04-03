High Protein Tea Market – Global Scope and Need

Tea is an aromatic hot beverage consumed globally, more widely in the Asia Pacific as it is a native herb of this region. Epidemiological observations have clarified that the tea has multiple health benefits which is formulated from leaves of Camellia sinensis. Tea is available in various flavors such as blueberry, cranberry, pineapple, and others. To boost the tea market the manufacturers have been coming up with other varieties of tea products, improving the taste and nutritional content, one of them is high protein tea. The high protein tea contains a high amount of protein and fibers which makes it a lucrative beverage for health conscious and bodybuilding individuals. The high protein tea is available in various flavors which are expected to gain popularity among tea lovers owing to its health benefits. High protein tea is expected to emerge as a delicious alternative to sodas and other carbonated drinks. The change in lifestyle of urban populace, growing prominence of café and fast food chains in urban cities, increasing consumption of tea among youth and kids is resulting in a rise of consumer base globally and this is expected to fuel the market over the forecast period.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Tea is consumed due to its high nutritional value as it contains low calorie, antioxidants, alkaloids and vitamins like A, C, D, E and others and also helps in weight loss and reduction of heart diseases. Traditional tea is replaced by green, black tea which is now expected to be replaced by high protein tea. Introduction of various flavors such as fruit, mint, lemon and others in high protein tea is expected to be a leading trend in increasing number of tea consumers. Tea is attracting the younger generation as they are finding it cool, and they are getting inclined towards RTD tea as it is ready to consume and does not require any further preparation. High protein is anticipated to grow as a refreshing alternative to protein shakes after the workout for gym going individuals. There is a rise in demand for blends and a variety of flavors in tea products. Increase in focus of consumers on health and wellness and rising demand healthy food products and beverages is expected to boost the market of high protein tea. In order to attract consumers, café, fast food chains and lounge are offering more varieties of tea product and is further expected to drive the market of high protein tea.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

The key market players operating in high protein tea market are Amway India enterprises Ltd., Peak Drive Holdings Ltd., Shenzhen Lifeworth Biotechnology Cp. Ltd. and TeaSugar Ltd. With increasing awareness and health-conscious consumers, a lot of regional players are expected to enter in the market and is expected to make the market more competitive, resulting in scale-up of high protein tea market over the forecast period.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

The manufacturers are expected to come up with more refreshing flavors for high protein tea. As the tea drinkers value quality and taste. Across the globe, they are seeking for varieties in products. They are looking forward to various blends and flavors in tea products. The manufacturers of high protein tea are aggressively advertising to promote their products which is creating awareness among the consumers about the product type. The sampling programs can be set up by companies where tasting activities and product information can be provided to consumers. The manufacturers are expected to provide high protein tea as caffeine free and with low sugar to increase the sales of new product type of tea.