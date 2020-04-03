Key Benefits : Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Unified communications and collaboration (UCC)describes the combination of communications and collaboration technologies. Until recently, enterprise collaboration vendors were fairly distinct from those for enterprise communications, with software companies like Microsoft and IBM dominating the former and telephony and networking vendors comprising the latter.

Get PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2081889

However, this distinction has become blurred because Microsoft and IBM offer voice and telephony features and vendors like Cisco have moved into the collaboration market.

The rising demand for virtualized communications is expected to aid in the strong growth of this market during the forecast period. Recently, it has been observed that many vendors in the market are introducing virtualization software support in their telephony and UC&C portfolios. Virtualization can address the issue of running virtualized voice and videos in data centers. It can also assist companies in increasing the number of mobile devices and virtual desktops that are hosted on each data center server. Therefore, an increase in the demand for mobile virtualization will aid in the strong growth of this market during the predicted period.

The Americas dominated this market and is anticipated to retain its dominating hold over the market until 2023 owing to the recent increase in mobility and the explosion of smart mobile devices due to the consumerization of IT.

In 2018, the global Unified Communication and Collaboration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Unified Communication and Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unified Communication and Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Avaya

Cisco

IBM

Microsoft

8×8

Aastra Technologies

Huawei

BroadSoft

Damovo

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-unified-communication-and-collaboration-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html/toc

Dell

Genesys

HPE

Juniper Networks

Logitech International

Orange

Polycom

Verizon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Collaboration

Telephone

Unified Messaging

Conferencing

Services and Tools

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise Collaboration

Enterprise Telephony

Contact Center

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Unified Communication and Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Unified Communication and Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2081889

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Unified Communication and Collaboration are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/