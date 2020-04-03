Key Market Manufacturers : Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
The predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry has witnessed an upsurge in the past four years with the introduction of advanced technologies such as Big Data & analytics, machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence. As a result of the increasing adoption of these advanced technologies, a transition from on-premise deployment models to cloud is witnessed in the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry.
Based on the deployment model, the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry is subsegmented into on-premise and cloud. In 2017, on-premise segment is expected to dominate the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry. However, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit a higher double-digit growth rate during the forecast period in the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry owing to the increasing demand for adopting cloud technology across all the regions.
In 2018, the global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Software AG
SAS Institute
PTC, Inc
SAP SE
General Electric
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
eMaint Enterprises
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Machinery & Equipment
Power Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
