Laminated Dough Market : Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored 2018 – 2028

The global bakery industry has been witnessing a significant growth rate in terms of value sales. Health awareness and innovation are the two important factors driving the growth of bakery industry in the global market. Over the years, the industry has witnessed evolution which caters to the varying demand and needs of its target customers. Laminated dough is one such product that caters to the customers’ taste and requirements.

Laminated dough consists of alternating layers of butter and dough which are processed by repeated folding and rolling. During the processing of laminated dough products, water in the butter vaporizes and expands which causes the dough to puff up. Customers have a special preference for laminated dough products such as Croissant Pastry, Danish Pastry and Puff Pastry. Usually, laminated dough products are consumed as snacks especially in cafes and restaurants.

Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in consumption of bakery products. Owing to this current trend, manufacturers are taking necessary steps on innovating its existing products and strategizing on coming up with unique products that cater to the consumers’ needs and requirements. Laminated dough is one such product, manufacturers have been innovating its product catalog. Laminated dough products such as croissant pastry, Danish pastry, flaky pastry or the puff pastry has witnessed significant rate of consumption, especially in the North American and European regions.

In the Asia Pacific region, the traction for confectioneries and bakery has created a high demand for cakes and pastries. China is one of the largest consumers of bakery products. Hence laminated dough products such as Croissant Pastry, Puff Pastry sights an opportunity in the Asia-Pacific regions such as the Chinese or the Australian market.

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.